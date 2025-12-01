The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid Should Give Toyota And Honda Sleepless Nights

Kia's current lineup of crossovers and SUVs is pretty stacked. Both the Sorento and Telluride have demonstrated themselves to be excellent family cars, with Kia having gone through the recent effort of making visually very interesting, affordable, and pretty painless to live with. Now, I am tasked with evaluating the one of the smaller offerings, the Sportage, and not just any Sportage but the hybrid model.

It's lesser in scale, but its full name makes up for that: the 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD. Breaking down the taxonomy, the Sportage sits just above the Seltos and under the Sorento in Kia's SUV lineup. The SX-Prestige is the highest trim available, offering the maximum amount of bells and/or whistles you can fit in a compact Korean crossover. AWD, of course, indicates it's all-wheel drive. While it might not seem like it's worth enumerating, but all-wheel drive is not standard equipment on the base-model LX trim.

All that makes it sound like this Sportage is the best and brightest Sportage on the market, right? Well not quite, as there's a plug-in hybrid version for a considerably higher price (a little more than $8,000 more at time of writing).