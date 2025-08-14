What Are The 5 Best-Selling SUVs In The US For 2025, So Far?
Some facts of life are so obvious that they don't need much in the way of explanation. The sun rising in the east is one example, as is the fact that Americans love SUVs. You've seen them on the roads, you've probably read the opinion pieces lamenting (or celebrating) the SUV's rise, and you almost certainly have ridden in or own one. But while we really don't need to go into Americans' fondness for SUVs or the reasoning behind it anymore, there's still a supplemental question worth asking: Which SUVs specifically are dominating American sales in 2025?
There are many great SUVs that Americans can choose from this year, and it's probably never been a better time to be shopping for one, no matter what you're looking for. Offerings like the SlashGear-approved 2025 Subaru Outback and 2025 Ford Explorer ST, for example, are just two highlights of a very strong market. But as great as both of these are, neither of them can hold a candle — sales-wise — to the best-selling SUVs of 2025. Here are the top five, with sales figures sourced from first- and third-party sources (the latter via Kelley Blue Book).
Chevrolet Trax
The first SUV in our list of the top best-selling SUVs thus far is the budget-friendly (and surprisingly good) Chevrolet Trax. The Trax is one of the handful of GM SUVs spearheading the corporation's record year for crossover sales, although it's only one of two that has sold enough to break into the top five.
Chevrolet sales in Q2 2025 climbed 9% year on year, according to GM's Q2 press release; not quite as good as Buick's 29%, but still admirable. Chevy's improved sales helped GM become one of only three automakers in America to move more vehicles in Q2 2025 compared to 2024, the other two being Ford and Toyota. Despite that, GM has opted against revealing the Trax's 2025 sales numbers to the public, only noting that the Trax has seen its best-ever year so far. However, third-party data suggests that the company has sold over 119,500 units of the affordable SUV.
That puts the Trax well on course to equal (or even beat) the roughly 200,688 units Americans bought in 2024. However, there is one fly in the ointment: tariffs. Assembled in Korea, the Trax is one of the Chevy models likely to be affected by President Trump's tariffs. That said, industry observers haven't seen the tariffs have much of an impact on inventory as of early July, so the Chevy Trax's strong commercial performance may continue unabated after all.
Tesla Model Y
It seems like a week can't go by without automotive journalists (including us at SlashGear) trying to highlight compelling alternatives to Tesla's EV SUV, the Model Y. One of the latest would-be rivals is the 2026 Toyota bZ, but that has not yet hit dealer forecourts as of mid-2025 — and there's no guarantee it'll displace the Model Y when it does. That's a topic for another time, though. For now, let's focus on the Model Y and its continued dominance of the EV SUV space.
Tesla isn't in the habit of releasing individual sales figures for its products, but a press release from early July indicated that it had delivered 373,278 examples of the Model 3 and Model Y combined. Unsurprisingly, given Tesla's small product lineup, the two models make up the vast majority of the 384,122 vehicles the company delivered overall.
As with GM, we'll have to turn to third-party information to see how many Model Ys make up that 373,278 figure. Observer data indicates that Tesla has sold 150,171 Model Ys as of Q2 2025, making it the less-popular of the two EVs. Not that it's an issue, considering it's leaps and bounds more popular than other exotic and luxury SUVs, according to Experian. The company estimates that the Model Y had a 40.5% share of high-end SUV registrations as of Q1 2025. Judging by rivals such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E (which has sold just over 22,000 thus far), it's likely to still be the top dog in Q2.
Chevrolet Equinox
The third step on the podium belongs to the second GM SUV on this list, the Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox, which we awarded a SlashGear Select award to earlier this year, has always been a strong seller, with around 210,000 units purchased in each of the past three years. So, it shouldn't be a huge surprise to see it doing well in 2025 too.
However, what's impressive, given the SUV's already strong sales, is that GM claims that the Equinox is having a record-setting year, with the minor caveat that the numbers include both gasoline and EV versions of the Equinox. That EV version — which we called Chevy's "best all-rounder electric" — is allegedly doing quite well, with GM claiming that it's the third-best-selling EV in the U.S. up to the end of Q2 2025. It's a claim that seems to be backed up by data from industry observers Cox Automotive, which estimates that GM has sold 78,000 EVs thus far across all its brands, making for a huge positive swing compared to the same period in 2024.
As for the Equinox, industry observers estimate that GM has sold 157,638 examples of the well-regarded SUV. Given that GM moved around 207,000 Equinoxes last year, it's not hard to see why GM is celebrating the Equinox's 2025 performance: The nameplate looks well on the way to a new record, which can only be a good thing in a year when tariffs have caused the corporation to proclaim an expected $4 to 5 billion loss.
Honda CR-V
If you know SUVs, you're probably not going to be surprised to hear that the top sales leaders are both from Japanese companies. First up is the Honda CR-V, which has been a reliable seller for the automaker for the past decade or so. And if you've driven one, like the CR-V Hybrid we tested earlier this year, then the reasons for the SUV's continued popularity shouldn't be hard to figure out.
Between its comfy interior, wide array of powertrains (including a perky hybrid setup), and surprisingly solid handling, there's really not a lot to dislike about the CR-V. Sure, minor issues like finicky driver aids and sub-par fuel economy hold it back from true greatness, but the compromises aren't too drastic, all things considered. Prices are keen, too, with the base-level, gasoline-powered LX costing around $32,500, including a $1,495 destination charge. Sure, that's not quite as affordable as cheap sub-$25,000 SUVs, but it's not too bad, either, especially given the overall quality.
Honda has been having a good 2025 overall in the U.S., with its Q2 report showing a 7.1% increase in year-to-date sales compared to 2024. The CR-V is easily the brand's leader here, with the 212,561 units sold thus far in 2025 — including its second-best Q2 ever — dwarfing everything else in the automaker's lineup and most other SUVs available in the U.S. Only the Civic comes close in Honda's stable, and even it has only managed to move 128,236 units during the same period.
Toyota RAV4
At the start of the year, news went around that the Ford F-150 had lost its status as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., dethroned by the Toyota RAV4. While Ford's F-Series as a whole still dominates the charts, the fact that the RAV4 is doing well enough to earn a mention in the same breath as Ford's perennially best-selling pickup shows just how far the RAV4 has come since it debuted in 1996.
Not that the RAV4's F-150-beating performance should shock anyone. The SUV has sold more than 400,000 units in seven of the past eight years, so it's far from an overnight success. And while the RAV4 isn't much of an exciting drive, as we found when we tested the 2025 RAV4 Hybrid, it ticks all the basic boxes for mainstream appeal. While the Hybrid doesn't offer much in the way of all-electric range, the RAV4 in general is a safe and sensible choice that offers great value — as long as you avoid the fully-loaded trims.
According to Toyota North America's Q2 report, 239,451 Americans have purchased RAV4s in 2025 thus far. Like the CR-V in Honda's lineup, the RAV4 dominates Toyota's 2025 sales, despite a minor 3.6% drop compared to 2024. The closest Toyota is the Camry, at 155,330 cars.
Our methodology
We compiled our list of the best-selling SUVs in the U.S. by combining two data sources: First was primary data released by automakers in their Q2 2025 press releases, such as the numbers for the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. But not all automakers are forthcoming with their data: GM, for example, offers percentage increases, but hasn't released public-facing numbers for its sales. Similarly, Tesla doesn't offer a breakdown for its models. Thus, we also relied on third-party data from industry observers to complete the list. As mentioned in the introduction, we sourced this third-party information from Kelley Blue Book, which, in turn, based its numbers on data from parent company Cox Automotive and long-running auto industry news outlet Automotive News.