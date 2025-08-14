What Are The 5 Best-Selling SUVs In The US For 2025, So Far?

Some facts of life are so obvious that they don't need much in the way of explanation. The sun rising in the east is one example, as is the fact that Americans love SUVs. You've seen them on the roads, you've probably read the opinion pieces lamenting (or celebrating) the SUV's rise, and you almost certainly have ridden in or own one. But while we really don't need to go into Americans' fondness for SUVs or the reasoning behind it anymore, there's still a supplemental question worth asking: Which SUVs specifically are dominating American sales in 2025?

There are many great SUVs that Americans can choose from this year, and it's probably never been a better time to be shopping for one, no matter what you're looking for. Offerings like the SlashGear-approved 2025 Subaru Outback and 2025 Ford Explorer ST, for example, are just two highlights of a very strong market. But as great as both of these are, neither of them can hold a candle — sales-wise — to the best-selling SUVs of 2025. Here are the top five, with sales figures sourced from first- and third-party sources (the latter via Kelley Blue Book).