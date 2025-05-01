Could GM's $5B Tariff Hit Make Your Next Car More Expensive? Here's What The CEO Says

The steep tariffs announced by the US government in April have started to reflect on the balance sheets of automobile players. Unsurprisingly, General Motors, the biggest name in the US market, is going to be among the worst hit. As part of its Q1 2025 earnings report, GM says it is taking a hit worth $4-5 billion due to the tariffs, which have seriously hurt some of the carmaker's core import markets in Asia.

The expected route forward for automakers reeling in the aftermath is to increase the sticker price to absorb the surging import duties. From Amazon sellers to power tool makers, major labels are following in their footsteps. GM, however, is taking a different route and has assured that the price of cars available under the GM portfolio won't be going up.

"We believe pricing is going to stay at about the same level as it is," GM chief, Mary Barra, was quoted as saying by CNN. "Pricing changes in our industry at least monthly, and sometimes more frequently. We're going to respond to the market." That's an unprecedented assurance, especially considering GM's heavy reliance on imported car parts, as well as offshore assembly in tariff-hit countries such as Canada and Mexico.

