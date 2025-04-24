Which Chevrolet Models May Become More Expensive Because Of Tariffs Imposed By President Trump?

President Trump's first few months in office have seen his administration push through punitive tariffs aimed at reducing America's dependence on imports, with the auto industry being particularly hard hit. Virtually every major automaker has been affected to some degree, including the American Big Three, which all import at least one model in their respective lineups. Chevrolet imports a number of its popular models from Mexico, Canada, and further afield, which makes it particularly vulnerable to the effects of tariffs.

As of this writing, the tariff situation remains a rapidly changing one, and there's a chance that a deal could be worked out to spare American automakers like GM from the worst impacts of the new rules. However, so far, no such deal has been made public, and if the tariffs remain in place, automakers will have little choice but to either swallow the cost of the tariffs or raise prices for consumers. In the case of Chevrolet, that means potential price increases across a significant part of its range.