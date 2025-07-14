Why Was The OG Chevy TrailBlazer SUV Discontinued, And What Replaced It?

Initially created as a trim to Chevrolet's original Blazer SUV, the Chevy TrailBlazer helped show that SUVs can be more than just suburban family-haulers. It wasn't until 2002 when Chevrolet decided to take the TrailBlazer name and turn it into its own vehicle. The original TrailBlazer paid homage to its predecessor by keeping the 'B' in Blazer capitalized and was offered in three trims, LS, LT, and ACTIV.

The OG TrailBlazer was sold until 2009, when Chevrolet decided it would be best to switch what vehicle they offer in the midsize SUV space. Chevy ended up replacing the TrailBlazer was the 2009 Chevy Traverse, which the brand still offers and averages over 100,000 units sold annually.

Chevrolet offered two different engines in the TrailBlazer, a standard V6 and a more powerful inline-six-cylinder. The V6 was capable of producing 190 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, which aren't bad figures but struggle to compete with the I6. The TrailBlazer's inline-six engine was a monster, pushing out 270 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. Chevy eventually offered a more powerful engine in 2006 with the introduction of the SS trim.