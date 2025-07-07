Are Chevy Trailblazers Any Good? Here's What Owners Of The SUV Have To Say

The name "Trailblazer" has meant different things at different times. It began life in the late '90s as a luxury trim level for the Chevrolet Blazer, but soon became a standalone model in 2001 after GM decided to offer it as a midsize SUV. Based on a pickup truck platform, the SUV was immediately very popular, moving over 115,000 units in its first year. Sales reached over 283,000 units in 2004 and remained strong until the Trailblazer was taken off sale after the 2009 model year.

Fast-forward to 2020 and the Trailblazer nameplate returned to U.S. showrooms with plenty to offer but represented something of a departure. Unlike the original model, which had a truck-style chassis, the new Chevrolet Trailblazer was built on a smaller car-based frame, effectively making it a crossover SUV. Predictably, hardcore fans who had long held the rugged first-gen model in affection were upset by this, as they felt the new SUV abandoned its body-on-frame roots. One Reddit user explained: "they took the name from a cool legacy vehicle and made it into a generic crossover like everything else on the road." In certain aspects, the criticisms are valid. But even with its unibody construction, smaller engines, and smaller print versus its forebear, the crossover Trailblazer offers some redeeming qualities.

Today, the crossover Trailblazer is one of the Chevrolet SUVs you can buy new, with pricing starting at $24,890 (including a $1,395 destination charge). But is it a good SUV for the money, or a good SUV on its own? We wanted you to hear directly from owners who have used the second-gen Trailblazer on a daily basis, like you probably plan to. So we've scoured the internet to unearth their opinion on the subcompact crossover.