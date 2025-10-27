These Are The Most Stolen Keyless Cars In America: Is Yours On The List?

Driving technology continues to evolve with each passing year; There's always some exciting new component that changes the dynamics of operating a car. Keyless entry is one of such game changers, with multiple manufacturers incorporating it in their models since its adoption in the luxury market in the 1990s.

However, as vehicular technology evolves, car crime finds a way to keep up with the times. Thus, although keyless entry exists to eliminate the mundane actions of manually turning a key, it remains susceptible to cunning techniques applied to bypass the installed security measures. These risks can come in various forms, whether it's a $20 relay attack device that can break into a Tesla, or an aesthetically-deceptive Tamagotchi-styled Flipper Zero (which is actually a hacking Swiss Army Knife).

As more of such techniques gained traction through internet virality, car theft rates rose. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, car theft grew by 29% between 2019 and 2022. While still much lower than the peak reached in 1991, these figures prompted manufacturers to make changes to their keyless entry structures, and the latest numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau show an improvement: Theft has decreased 23% in the first half of this year compared to 2024. Despite these encouraging signs of safety, you'll certainly want to know if your car is still a prime target for theft. Here's a list of the most stolen keyless cars in America, according to the NICB.