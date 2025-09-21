Yes, Hackers Can Use A Flipper Zero To Unlock Cars – Here's How It Works

Handheld gadgets with remote control capabilities are always fun to play with. The Flipper Zero, with a 90s-esque, Tamagotchi-style look, hit the market in 2021 after a successful round of crowdfunding via Kickstarter. This gadget is touted as a portable multi-tool for hardware hackers, enabling users to play with radio protocols, interface with hardware remotely, and access control systems. The developers claim its purpose is to bring together all of the various research and penetration hardware tools one might need into a single tool, helping hobbyists avoid bulky hardware configurations and clunky PCBs.

The Flipper Zero is open source, and as such, it can be purposed for almost anything, and bad actors have employed the gadget for shady activities. With car thefts on the rise, especially in Canada – just last year, Interpol listed the country as one of the worst places for this crime – it raises questions about how thieves can jack hundreds of thousands of cars annually. Stateside, around 2022, stolen vehicle numbers also increased, when a spate of TikTok-propelled thefts, targeting Kia cars, exposed the brand's poor theft protections. The bottom line is that, despite technological advances in security by manufacturers, it seems thieves remain a step ahead. With the Flipper Zero, it is essentially a Swiss Army knife for hackers, where its sub-GHz antenna, NFC reader, and infrared transceiver enable it to snatch wireless signals (like the ones used by key fobs) and then store and clone them.