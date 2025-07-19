Thieves Are Exploiting A GM Truck Vulnerability, Lawsuit Claims

A new class-action lawsuit is claiming General Motors trucks and SUVs are way too easy to steal and that GM isn't doing enough to fix it. Originating in the Eastern District of Texas, the lawsuit revolves around a weak point in GM's keyless entry system. Allegedly, this weakness lets thieves unlock GM vehicles and drive off with the car in under 30 seconds flat. What's more, it's possible to do using cheap and readily available signal-cloning devices.

The complaint focuses on GM models manufactured between 2010 and 2025, which would include the Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, the GMC Sierra and Yukon, and the Cadillac Escalade. If the class-action suit is to be believed, these models are all susceptible to this major exploit. Knowing what we know about the keyless systems that every car seems to have these days, it's not hard to believe: All they do is transmit low-frequency radio signals between the vehicle and the fob. And unlike newer, more secure systems that use encrypted ultra-wideband signals, GM's technology is behind the times — and, therefore, more vulnerable.