Why GM Is Recalling SUVs & Pickups With The L87 Engine - Here's Which Models Are Affected
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order and a full recall for all vehicles produced between 2021 and 2024 with the popular L87 6.2L V-8 — which was, in an earlier incarnation, one of the best engines ever put in a Chevy truck. GM announced the widespread recall April 25 as a result of an investigation into the engine by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January. At the start of the year, over 1,000 drivers reported sudden problems with the L87 engine. The engine defect has led to loss of propulsion, engine damage, and eventually engine failure.
Not only did the engine failures cost a lot of money to fix, but dealerships were flooded with vehicles looking for a new engine, causing long wait times for repairs. The affected vehicles are all trucks and SUVs that use this larger engine. This includes 2021 to 2024 model years of the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV; the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe; and the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.
"The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure," GM-Trucks.com quoted GM as saying. "If the engine fails during vehicle operation, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash."
How can you check if your GM vehicle is recalled?
If you have a General Motors pickup or SUV produced between 2021 and 2024, it's probably affected by this recall. (GM's 2025 models aren't involved.) GM hasn't reported the exact number of vehicles impacted, and no timeline was given regarding the recalled vehicles. General Motors will eventually contact owners of the recalled SUVs and pickups, but you can also check if your vehicle is affected by entering your license plate number or vehicle identification number on the NHTSA site, or contacting GM by phone at (800) 462-8782.
Dealerships aren't allowed to sell any of the recalled models until they pass an inspection. Those that pass must be refilled with a higher-weight oil (OW-40 instead of OW-20), be given a new oil fill cap, and an insert explaining the recall and inspection outcome must be put in the owner's manual. These vehicles can then be returned to the dealership's inventory. Those that do not pass cannot be displayed or sold.
This isn't the first time GM has issued a mass recall – a 2023 problem with faluty airbags led GM to recall almost a million vehicles. A GM spokesperson told The Drive about this latest recall: "The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we're working to address this matter as quickly as possible."