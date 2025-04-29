Why GM Is Recalling SUVs & Pickups With The L87 Engine - Here's Which Models Are Affected

General Motors has issued a stop-sale order and a full recall for all vehicles produced between 2021 and 2024 with the popular L87 6.2L V-8 — which was, in an earlier incarnation, one of the best engines ever put in a Chevy truck. GM announced the widespread recall April 25 as a result of an investigation into the engine by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January. At the start of the year, over 1,000 drivers reported sudden problems with the L87 engine. The engine defect has led to loss of propulsion, engine damage, and eventually engine failure.

Not only did the engine failures cost a lot of money to fix, but dealerships were flooded with vehicles looking for a new engine, causing long wait times for repairs. The affected vehicles are all trucks and SUVs that use this larger engine. This includes 2021 to 2024 model years of the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV; the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe; and the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.

"The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure," GM-Trucks.com quoted GM as saying. "If the engine fails during vehicle operation, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash."

