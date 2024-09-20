GM Recalls Nearly 450k Trucks And SUVs: Here's What Owners Should Do

Owners will begin receiving a mailed notification from GM after October 28. Dealerships will have a free software update to provide to owners that will calibrate the system accordingly. Some of the vehicles are capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates. Owners of those vehicles will be able to receive the software update without leaving their homes. If your truck or SUV isn't capable of receiving OTA updates, you will have to bring the car to the dealership.

Advertisement

It seems a little counterintuitive to drive the affected vehicle to the dealership if you're at risk of being in an accident. To minimize the risk of unknowingly driving with low brake fluid, you can tow the vehicle to your local dealership. A cheaper alternative would be to change your vehicle's brake fluid right before driving, especially if you've driven more than four years since you've done so.

If you find that your vehicle is on the recalled list, you can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. They will be able to answer any of your questions.