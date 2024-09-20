GM Recalls Nearly 450k Trucks And SUVs: Here's What Owners Should Do
General Motors is recalling over 449,000 SUVs and trucks due to an electronic issue. According to documents GM filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "A driver may not receive an indicator of a loss of brake fluid before the level is below FMVSS 135's requirement" (FMVSS being the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards). The affected GM vehicles listed in the document are certain 2023 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles and 2023-2024 model year Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban 1500, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVs.
Driving around without knowing your car is low on brake fluid is dangerous as the performance of the brakes can be unreliable, increasing chances of a collision. The brake system of your vehicle doesn't work without brake fluid. It lubricates the entire system as well as amplifies the amount of pressure you apply to the brake pedal, ensuring that enough pressure is deployed to all the vehicle's brakes.
What you should do if your vehicle is affected
Owners will begin receiving a mailed notification from GM after October 28. Dealerships will have a free software update to provide to owners that will calibrate the system accordingly. Some of the vehicles are capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates. Owners of those vehicles will be able to receive the software update without leaving their homes. If your truck or SUV isn't capable of receiving OTA updates, you will have to bring the car to the dealership.
It seems a little counterintuitive to drive the affected vehicle to the dealership if you're at risk of being in an accident. To minimize the risk of unknowingly driving with low brake fluid, you can tow the vehicle to your local dealership. A cheaper alternative would be to change your vehicle's brake fluid right before driving, especially if you've driven more than four years since you've done so.
If you find that your vehicle is on the recalled list, you can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. They will be able to answer any of your questions.