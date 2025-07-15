Own A GM Car? This Is What Personal Data The Company May Have Sold Without Your Consent

In January 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) dropped a bombshell of an order when it announced that it was taking action against one of America's largest automakers, General Motors (GM), for data privacy violations. The commission proposed an order that would effectively bar GM from sharing customer-centric data with consumer reporting companies like LexisNexis and Verisk for the next five years. The FTC action came after it was revealed that GM was sharing alarming bits of data — including customers' precise location as well as their driving behavior — to consumer reporting companies without explicit consent from its users.

The FTC order was a result of an NYT exposé' from early 2024 that laid bare some of the shady practices auto companies adopted to collect consumer-centric data and sell them to data brokers. The data sold to these companies included customer's driving patterns, how often they drove at night, and their speeding history. All this information ended up in the hands of insurance companies, who then updated the risk profiles of the "affected" consumers, some of whom would notice an unexplained increase in their insurance premiums.

After the FTC got wind of these violations, they launched an investigation into the practice, at the end of which the commission gathered enough material to allege that GM misled users into enrolling in its OnStar connected vehicle service and Smart Driver feature. These services were promoted to users as a tool to give insights into their driving patterns, earn achievement points, and promote safe driving habits. However, the FTC alleges that GM never disclosed to users that their location and driving behavior data would also be sold to 3rd parties.