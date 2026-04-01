15 Of The Best Cars For Seniors In 2026
Buying a car can be a challenge, with all sorts of specs and features to sift through and consider. That process may get even more challenging if you're trying to buy a car for an older driver (or are an older driver yourself); after all, some of the big-ticket selling points that may appeal to younger drivers — performance, handling, cutting-edge looks — are likely far less important than more mundane traits that may not get as much press.
Is the car easy to enter and exit? Is it safe? Does it offer good fuel efficiency? What about driver assists and aids? These are all crucial questions, and were some of the ones we asked when putting together this list of vehicles ideal for senior drivers. Thankfully, many modern cars fulfill these criteria quite handily, meaning that there's a car out there for almost any older driver out there, no matter their tastes or budget.
Toyota RAV4
Toyota's RAV4 is the world's best-selling car, and it makes a lot of sense. The SUV's combination of efficient engines, great durability, practicality, and excellent value makes it a great choice for new drivers and, to our mind, senior drivers as well.
After all, both want an SUV that just works and nails the basics, and the RAV4 — whether one goes for the newly hybrid-only 2026 Toyota RAV4 or a used model — delivers just that. Taking the latest iteration as an example, the RAV4 has a strong complement of safety tech across all its trims, with aids such as Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 (which includes, among others, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure assist) and a blind spot monitor as standard.
Unfortunately, the base LE trim lacks a power driver's seat and nice-to-haves like rain-sensing wipers. The cheapest trim that comes with both as standard is the $41,300 (plus $1,450 destination) RAV4 XSE. To that end, buying a better-equipped used RAV4 may be a compelling option: 2020 RAV4 XSEs are available for around $30,000 or so.
Genesis GV70
There are many options for the senior who wants to waft around town in a luxurious SUV, but one we think is worth highlighting is the Genesis GV70. Genesis may not have the cachet of European luxury brands like BMW or Mercedes-Benz, but offerings like the GV70 show that the Korean brand knows what it's doing.
The latest iteration of the GV70 is a refinement of its already numerous strengths, with our review of the 2026 GV70 highlighting its classy interior, great touchscreen (which, thankfully, doesn't outright replace physical buttons), and classy, comfortable ride. The GV70 is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winner for 2026, so it's as safe as they come.
The base GV70 2.5T AWD, which starts at $48,985 (plus $1,495 destination), offers most of the features a senior driver would want, including a strong suite of safety and convenience tech, such as power seats, attention warnings, parking distance alerts, and a powered liftgate. Stepping up to a pricier trim like the 2.5T Advanced adds refinements like power lumbar support, leather material, and a 360-degree camera view, and, thus, may be worth the extra outlay to some.
Honda CR-V
The modern CR-V is a perennial best-seller for Honda, topping the brand's American sales from 2022 to 2025. It's quite easy to see why, too: our review of a 2025 CR-V Hybrid shows that the CR-V has very strong fundamentals, including a spacious, comfortable interior and great on-road manners. The breadth of trims available also means that there's likely a CR-V for everyone.
$30,920 (plus $1,450 destination) gets you the entry-level CR-V LX, but that's not the trim we'd recommend, given its manual seat adjustment, basic climate control, and lack of a blind spot info system and cross-traffic monitoring. Thankfully, the EX addresses all of those issues and is only $33,150. If you want a power tailgate, however, you'll have to spring for the $35,400 EX-L.
Of course, those seeking fuel savings will want to consider the $35,360 Sport Hybrid at the very least, which claims an appealing 43 mpg combined. That said, we only managed a shade over 30 mpg in our test; it's not quite as economical as Honda suggests, which could be an issue for some. No matter the trim or powertrain, though, the CR-V will be easy to enter, with roughly hip-height seats and large doors.
Kia Soul
The Kia Soul is one of the Korean brand's best SUVs and one that we think will suit older drivers very well — provided they're okay with the Soul's quirky looks. The main draw of the Soul is how nice it is to live with: reviewers have praised its roomy interior, practicality, the ease of entry and exit, and the great visibility all around — all big positives for senior drivers.
Unfortunately, Kia discontinued the Soul after the 2025 model year, so buyers may have to turn to the used market. Regardless of the model year, our suggestion is to avoid the entry-level model. The 2025 Soul LX, for example, didn't come with collision avoidance assists for lane changes and rear cross-traffic as standard, nor did it have a power-adjustable driver's seat.
Thus, we'd recommend seeking out a Kia Soul S or GT-Line at the very least. Even the top-tier LX is still eminently affordable, though: the 2025 Soul LX started at $24,790, and used examples can be had for well below $20,000.
Toyota Crown
The modern Toyota Crown is quite quirky by Toyota's standards, occupying the middle ground between a sedan and an SUV. It sits higher than the former — it has 5.8 inches of ground clearance and is 60.6 inches tall — but doesn't ride as high as the latter, so it could appeal to a senior who wants something in between the two.
Of course, there's more to the Crown than its stance. Befitting the previous generations of the storied Crown nameplate, it's also an impressively luxurious vehicle that will suit older drivers who want comfort and class and don't mind paying for it.
It has a great interior with comfortable seats and, in its top-of-the-line Platinum trim, has a 340-hp hybrid system that our reviewer enjoyed when we tested one back in 2023. All trims come with a boatload of safety features and assists, including all the essentials one needs in a modern-day vehicle. The Crown XLE should be enough for most, with the $40,000 model only really missing features like seat memory, auto-braking parking assist, and a 360-degree camera.
Honda Accord
Seniors seeking a sensible vehicle will likely find few better options than the Honda Accord. While it will never thrill, there's a lot to like about the modern Accord. It has a great interior, rides very well, is available with a hybrid powertrain, and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick-award winner.
The icing on the cake is that it can be had for a shade under $30,000, although we'd recommend senior drivers stay away from that entry-level version. While the price might be tempting, our 2023 first drive of the then-new Accord suggested that the Sport Hybrid trim was the one to go for, and that still applies.
The Accord Sport — which starts at $33,795 plus $1,195 destination — offers an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined and has features not available on the base trim, like a blind spot information system, rear cross-traffic alert, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. That said, it still lacks niceties like rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror; those who want both will have to pony up for the $39,495 Accord Touring.
Subaru Forester
To be clear, the Forester is far from the only AWD SUV out there these days. However, Subaru's reputation for reliability (even if it was dethroned by Toyota in Consumer Reports' 2025 report) and the Forester's IIHS Top Safety Pick+-winning design make it our favored option for seniors who want the reassurance of AWD.
Beyond its four-wheel drive, the Forester has great visibility, a spacious (if somewhat old-fashioned) interior, Subaru's EyeSight driver aid tech, and, since the 2025 model year, a hybrid model. The hybrid isn't necessarily economical, as our review of a 2025 Forester Hybrid discovered, but it's still the better choice overall.
Yes, the $36,595 you'll pay for the Forester Premium Hybrid is quite a bit more than the $29,995 of the base gasoline Forester, but that's not the model you want anyway. The Premium is the one to start with, and that's already $33,385 (all prices plus $1,450 destination). Even then, it's still missing some standard Premium Hybrid features like a hands-free rear tailgate and blind spot detection. Thus, the hybrid looks like the best deal.
Toyota Sienna
Minivans may be most associated with younger families and soccer moms, but the design choices that make them great for those users also generally make them compelling options for older drivers. Case in point: the Toyota Sienna.
A busy parent likely doesn't want to deal with a vehicle that's hard to enter or exit; thus, the Sienna offers large door openings and low door sills front and rear, making hopping in a breeze. It's also fuel-efficient — with an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined with FWD — and comfortable, barring the possible exception of the Platinum trim and its 20-inch wheels. That's not a big issue, though: unless you want the Platinum's fridge and vacuum, the lesser trims will be adequate.
Even the base LE trim has an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, and Toyota's Safety System 2.0 and Star Safety System. The latter provides essentials like traction control, automatic high beams, pre-collision detection, and radar cruise control; pretty solid for its $41,915 (including $1,495 destination) MSRP.
Toyota Camry
Some seniors will want a sensible sedan, and it'd be criminal not to include the Top Safety Pick+-winning Toyota Camry here. The modern-day Camry is a solid car overall, with quite a few positives going for it. Its all-hybrid lineup boasts excellent fuel efficiency — EPA estimates suggest anywhere between 44 and 51 mpg combined — and smooth power delivery, while its interior is quite roomy and a nice place to spend time in. You even get physical buttons for the air-conditioning, which is a nice senior-friendly touch.
The base Camry LE starts at $29,100 (all prices plus $1,195) and has Toyota's basic safety suites as standard, but lacks tech like lane change assist and parking assist, and only has a manual driver's seat. The $31,600 SE fixes the latter and should be fine for most, but it is still missing niceties like rain-sensing wipers and those safety features. If you want it all, you'll need an XLE ($34,300) or XSE ($35,500) and tack on an extra $4,800 for the Premium Plus package. If that feels a bit much, you can turn to the used market, where Premium Plus-optioned 2025 Camrys can be had for $35,000 or so.
Honda Odyssey
If getting in and out of the front passenger compartment is a top priority, the Honda Odyssey may be ideal. The 2025 Odyssey had the best front access of all the vehicles Consumer Reports had tested up to March 2025, thanks to its low doorsill, accessible seats, and high roof.
Not only are the seats easy to get into, but they're also pretty loaded: All trim levels, from the $42,795 EX-L to the $51,695 (all prices plus $1,495 destination) Elite, have 12-way power-adjustable driver's seats and four-way power lumbar support, with two memory positions. The passenger seat isn't bad, either, with eight- and four-way adjustment, respectively, albeit with no memory. You get leather across all trims, too, which is nice.
Other features available across the board include tri-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, active noise cancellation, a power tailgate, and a full suite of Honda's safety features and assists. The only safety feature missing on the two cheapest trims is parking sensors. On top of that, it's very comfortable and surprisingly fun to drive, too, as we found out when we took a 2026 Odyssey for a spin.
Subaru Legacy
Subaru may have discontinued the Legacy in 2025, but the long-running sedan is still a great option for senior drivers. While the Legacy is far from perfect, with weaknesses including its weedy standard engine and lack of excitement, Subaru's sedan looks like it nails most of the essentials for an older driver.
For one, it's very comfortable, with reviews praising how well it rides over bumps and other imperfections in the road surface. Consumer Reports also considered the Legacy to be one of the easiest traditional sedans to enter and exit. Like most Subarus, it has all-wheel drive as standard for better road-holding in inclement weather, and comes with EyeSight and a healthy range of assists.
Seniors will likely want to consider the Legacy Premium at the very least, as it adds a driver's power seat and a larger 11.6-inch screen. It may still be possible to find new units at dealerships as of mid-2026, but buying used gets you the best deals: top-tier Touring XT models from 2023 should be available for well under $30,000.
Hyundai Santa Fe
Yes, the Hyundai Santa Fe is divisive to look at. No matter how you feel about it, though, it's a design with purpose, reflecting one of the SUV's strengths: its interior-first ethos. Ever since the fifth-gen Santa Fe debuted in 2023, automotive journalists — including our Stephen Edelstein, who reviewed a 2024 Santa Fe and loved it — have praised the three-row SUV's great interior. It's stylish, well-appointed, and spacious, with lots of room in the first two rows and ample space for luggage.
It also keeps occupants safe and is easy to get into, thanks to its squared-off shape and a floor that's lower than the average SUV. Those who want minivan-style entry and space but a bit more character may appreciate what the Santa Fe offers. It's affordable, too, starting at $35,050 for the SE, although we'd recommend the $37,590 (both prices plus $1,600 freight fee) SEL instead. It's the cheapest trim with a forward attention warning system and an 8-way power driver's seat, the latter of which is definitely worth the extra outlay.
Lexus NX
Like the idea of the Toyota RAV4 but want something a bit more upscale? Consider the Lexus NX. Lexus' compact luxury SUV is built on the same platform as the RAV4, so it should offer the same core strengths, just with a bit of that Lexus luxury — and a comfortable, refined ride — sprinkled on top.
Lexus' NX is available in several variants, but the sweet spot is the standard NX 350h we reviewed in late 2025. While it's down on power compared to the gasoline NX 350, the $47,620 (including $1,295 destination) NX 350h AWD's solid EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined offers a significant improvement on the NX 350's 24 mpg (per the EPA) for a very reasonable $900 premium.
Default equipment is solid, too: Lexus Safety System 3.0, parking assist (with auto braking), and blind-spot monitoring are all standard. Power rear doors, wiper de-icers, and eight-way power driver and passenger seats are also present.
Buick Enclave
Buick has long had something of a reputation for making old people's cars. But while that has a lot of negative connotations, the modern Enclave is an example of that being a good thing. Is it exciting? No, not really. Is it as economical as some rivals? Sadly, no. But what it does well, it broadly excels at.
We drove a 2025 Buick Enclave at the end of 2024 and found that it was a very comfortable, impressively equipped take on the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia foundations. Its seat height is bang-on for easy entry, and even those sticking to the base Enclave Preferred will still get power-adjustable seats (eight- and six-way for the driver and passenger, respectively), active noise cancelling, IIHS Top Safety Pick-tier protection, and a bunch of aids and assists.
GM's impressive Super Cruise is an added-cost extra, of course, but almost everything else an average driver might want is available as standard on all trims. You know the drill: surround camera views, forward crash alerts, adaptive cruise control, cyclist and pedestrian alerts, and rear parking assists, to name a few.
Honda Passport
At first, the fourth-gen Honda Passport might not appear to be marketed toward seniors. After all, it has serious off-road stylings and a supposedly Toyota 4Runner-rivaling Trailsport trim, but underneath that exterior is a compelling, versatile SUV.
For one, it's actually comfortable, with its unibody construction and relatively quiet interior making it fine to live with even if one never takes it off-road. Speaking of the interior, it's decidedly senior-friendly, with plenty of room and physical controls for the stereo and HVAC — not something to take for granted these days. It also received the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award for 2026, so it should keep occupants protected very well, although the lack of a hybrid may be an issue for some.
Most buyers will be pleased to know that the base RTL, which starts at $44,950 (plus $1,495 destination), is very well equipped. Power front seats, tri-zone climate control, and a full suite of safety aids and assists are present, with the higher trims mostly adding non-essential features like a heated steering wheel, fancier sound systems, or external camera washers.
Our methodology
Choosing good cars for senior drivers requires different set of criteria than usual. For example, straight-line performance is almost entirely out of the equation; as long as a car isn't achingly slow, it's fine. Instead, we prioritized criteria such as safety, fuel efficiency, good safety equipment, and quality-of-life amenities like powered seats and tailgates. Whether a vehicle was easy to get in and out of also played a big role in our selections. To select cars that satisfied these criteria, we drew on a wide range of sources, including data from impartial organizations such as the IIHS and the EPA, professional reviews (including our own), and manufacturer spec sheets.