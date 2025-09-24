The Final Subaru Legacy Has Just Rolled Off The Line – Here's Why It's Being Discontinued

Another sedan bites the dust. Earlier this month, the final Subaru Legacy rolled off the assembly line at the Subaru of Indiana factory, marking the end of the road for what was the brand's longest-running model. Though it was sold in many different global markets over the years, the Legacy was an especially important car for Subaru's growth in America. It was developed with the American market in mind, and in 1989, it would be the first Subaru built in America.

But now, after seven generations and nearly 1.4 million US-built Legacies sold, Subaru has officially discontinued the car. The reason? A market shift away from sedans and toward SUVs and crossovers (CUVs) – no different than we've seen in recent years with Ford, General Motors, and others. Fortunately for Subaru, they've been well-positioned to handle that market shift with their fleet of popular, AWD-equipped CUVs.

We had some seat time in a turbocharged 2025 Legacy XT last fall, and found the car to be a generally pleasant, refined experience that stood out from the competition with its standard AWD system, but it was in no way a sport sedan or something to excite the senses. Just as Subaru's product planners had found, the Legacy just didn't offer many reasons for buyers to choose the sedan over the taller, roomier, and mechanically similar SUVs and crossovers in Subaru's lineup.