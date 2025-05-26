What Was Subaru's First Rally Car?

Subaru's first steps into international rallying began with the Leone, a compact family car that would go on to define the brand's engineering DNA, and which is still considered one of the best vintage Subaru models from the 1970s. While the Leone originally launched in 1971 as a coupe and sedan, its significance grew in 1972 when Subaru introduced the Leone 4WD Station Wagon, which was the first mass-produced passenger car with four-wheel drive. Developed in response to a request from Japan's Tohoku Electric Company for a snow-capable utility vehicle, the Leone's selectable 4WD system proved ideal for rural and mountainous terrain.

While the company had dabbled in off-road motorsport earlier with the FF-1 in desert events like the Baja 500, it was the Leone that marked Subaru's entry into sanctioned rallying on a global stage. In 1980, Subaru entered the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time, fielding three versions of the Leone in Group A at the Safari Rally of Africa. The initiative was led by Noriyuki Koseki, who would later found Subaru Tecnica International (STI).

At the time, Subaru was still years away from the turbocharged icons it would later produce. But the Leone's performance and visibility in the WRC helped solidify the brand's commitment to rallying and to the use of boxer engines and all-wheel drive, two technologies that would go on to define the company's engineering identity.

