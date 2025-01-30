5 Vintage Subaru Models From The 1970s (And What They're Worth Today)

Japanese automakers have steadily increased their presence in the United States market over the last few decades, but that was not always the case. You look back in time, and you will see far fewer options than you do today. However, these companies still had their presence felt in the American market, such as Subaru. Although the company has been around since the early 1950s in Japan, it didn't really make a splash in the States until the late 1960s and early 1970s. None of those models remain in production today, but they were some of the company's most successful automobiles and are sure to be catnip for fans of vintage automobiles.

When these vehicles were first released, they were just your normal, run-of-the-mill production vehicles. Over time, they've become something akin to collector's items. If the idea of indulging in your nostalgia or your fascination with older cars, then we are going to look at five different Subaru models that were available in the United States during the 1970s, and we are going to let you know what you would expect to pay on average if you were to get yourself one today. Some of these prices could shock you, both for how expensive or relatively inexpensive they can be.