10 Of The Best Subarus Of All Time
Subaru is quite a unique car brand. It doesn't chase the trend or follow the herd in what can be a saturated car market. It also doesn't boast the acclaim or household familiarity of its Japanese counterparts. It is simply a brand that has never been afraid to stand out. Nowhere is this more evident than in its devotion to a consistently dependable drivetrain and engine. Its all-wheel-drive capabilities and unique boxer engines have become trademarks of the brand. These, among other things, earn it a dedicated fan base who, like the brand, value performance over style.
The company was born in the early 1950s and is still going strong today. Over the years, it has produced some iconic vehicles. These vehicles will have you spoiled for choice. There are sedans that you can rely on day in and day out, wagons that guarantee safety and cargo space, and pick-up trucks that offer an option if you need something with more muscle. Subaru even makes fully electric cars, which have been added to its remarkable lineup. Still, some models set themselves apart more than others. With that said, buckle up as we dive into the company's greatest hits, because here are the best Subarus ever made.
Subaru 360
You never forget your first, or in this case, your first mass-produced vehicle. Subaru certainly won't forget theirs. The Subaru 360 holds a unique place not only in Subaru's history, but also in automotive history. The car's debut came in 1958, at a point when Japan was trying to monetize its economy as part of its recovery from the Second World War. The 360 was compact, lightweight, and affordable. It was powered by a 356cc two-stroke, two-cylinder engine that produced 25 horsepower, reaching a top speed of up to 60 mph. This modest performance took nothing away from its efficiency and practicality.
The 360 was available in various body styles. This included a two-door sedan, a station wagon, and a convertible. It also had sports variants like the Young S and Young SS, which featured better engines and styling. It made an all-too-brief appearance stateside when approximately 10,000 units were imported in 1968. Unfortunately, safety concerns and performance limitations meant it was discontinued 13 years later.
Despite this brief and tumultuous presence in the U.S., the Subaru 360 remains one of the brand's most underrated vehicles. It is a symbol of Japan's post-war creativity. It also marked Subaru's entry into the automotive world. Even today, collectors and enthusiasts seek it out for their garages, undoubtedly due to its unique design and historical significance.
Subaru BRAT
Subaru entered the truck market in 1978 with the BRAT. BRAT stands for Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter. It was a compact, four-wheel-drive pickup truck designed specifically for the North American market. This model was built on the Subaru Leone's base, using the same part-time all-wheel-drive system as the wagon. It sold for under $4,500 at the time, which is about $22,000 today. The BRAT's design was unique and some say even quirky. It was a two-door cab truck that sported an open rear pickup bed with rear-facing jump seats.
Under the hood was a 1.6-liter, 67-horsepower-producing flat-four EA-71 engine. In 1981, Subaru upgraded to a 1.8-liter EA-81 engine with 73 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. Then, in 1983, it introduced a turbocharged engine that could boost up to 95 horsepower and 123 lb-ft of torque. All the trims featured standard four-wheel drive, setting the tone for what would become a hallmark of the brand. The BRAT also had potent off-road capabilities. It offered practicality and reliability. The 1982 model boasted a fuel economy estimated at 27 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.
Subaru discontinued the BRAT pickup truck in 1987 when sales numbers declined. After selling 23,000 units in the first year, sales began to plummet below 5,000 units from 1984 onwards. Notably, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan owned a BRAT and this remains lore that is testament to its enduring charm.
Subaru Impreza WRX STI
You would be wrong to think Subaru is all about functionality. The brand is more than capable of showing out when it comes to performance — and it has shown this with the Impreza WRX STI. The Impreza was undoubtedly made to impress on and off the track. The vehicle is basically Subaru flexing its engineering muscles. When it comes to motorsport excellence, the WRX STI flexes those muscles even harder. It is unmatched in the brand's lineup. The STI was introduced in the early 1990s, bringing the performance and technology of Subaru's World Rally Championship cars to the streets.
At its heart is a turbocharged flat-four engine with a low center of gravity. This low gravity is important for delivering an enhanced handling experience. It's part of what makes the WRX STI a legendary rally car. The final STI model, released in 2021, featured a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 310 horsepower, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and Subaru's renowned symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. While Subaru has since discontinued the STI variant, the WRX name lives on. The 2022-and-newer Subaru WRX models are powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine, delivering 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This is guaranteed to deliver racer thrills even if you're not on a racetrack.
Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback is a surefire entry for this list. It has long been celebrated as a versatile and rugged vehicle. The Outback exemplifies the brand's core characteristics. It is a crossover SUV that seamlessly blends the practicality of a station wagon with the capabilities of an SUV. It was initially introduced in 1995 as a trim on the Legacy wagon. As a trim, it was meant to offer a new experience thanks to its raised suspension and off-road styling cues. But its success led to its evolution into a model of its own. Every generation of the Outback has offered a unique take on the design.
If you're an outdoor explorer, the Subaru Outback might just be the ultimate adventure wagon for you. The most reliable of its six generations is undoubtedly the third. This generation covers the 2005 to 2009 model years. It had a turbo flat-four that made 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for something more current, then the 2025 model is on track to be one of its best yet. The 2025 Subaru Outback offers premium luxury at an affordable price. It features a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine that produces 182 horsepower on the base model. You can get this boosted to 260 horsepower if you go for the XT trim. In our review of it, we found that its $42,795 base price is irresistible. Its capability to ride various terrains in even the harshest conditions is unbeatable.
Subaru Forester
Staying in the SUV category, this time with the Subaru Forester. The Subaru Forester has been a long-time favorite of the brand, especially among drivers seeking a unique option in the crowded SUV segment. This compact SUV emerged in 1998, before the turn of the century. It basically set out to offer practicality, safety, and ruggedness. Safe to say, it's been successful on all three fronts. The 2025 model begins the sixth generation of this car. Every one of the previous generations has delivered reliability, as our rankings will show.
Under the hood, the 2025 Subaru Forester has a flat-four 2.5-liter engine. It produces 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque, meaning it can reach 60 mph in about 8 seconds. The 2025 model also shows impressive fuel efficiency with 25 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. The Forester preaches ruggedness that suits off-road capabilities. Part of its success in this regard is due to its sturdy exterior. Subaru reinforces its exterior with structural adhesives. This not only increases its durability but also enhances its crash safety.
Speaking of safety, it has a high ground clearance and all-wheel-drive technology. These give drivers a controlled and stable ride all the way. The exterior's ruggedness does not affect the comfort of its interior in the slightest. The Forester has always delivered spacious cabins in all its model years. In 2025, a part of this cabin is taken up by a new 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Subaru Legacy
One of Subaru's legacies is, without a doubt, its Legacy model. This aptly named vehicle is one of the first Subaru models that truly captured the auto market's heart. It emerged in 1989 as the company's flagship sedan. What set the midsize sedan apart was simple: It combined practicality with performance on a consistent all-wheel-drive system. The Subaru Legacy stands out as one of the most enduring models in Subaru's lineup. It is also one of the best-looking models the brand has ever designed.
The first generation of the Subaru Legacy set the tone better than the company had hoped. During the generation's five-year run, minimal issues were reported, a rarity at the time for sedans. By the time the second and third generations rolled out, there was already a solid foundation to build on. But it was the fourth generation of the Legacy that really solidified this model's legacy. It was not only the most reliable of its seven generations so far, but also its best-looking one, with a perfectly sculpted body featuring clean, aerodynamic lines.
In recent years, the Legacy has evolved to meet modern standards and expectations. The latest generation introduced a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine that delivers 260 horsepower. The 2025 Subaru Legacy has two engine options, depending on the trim. One is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that delivers 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. The other is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, producing 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Our review of it shows how it stacks up to previous generations.
Subaru Baja
When you speak of the Subaru car legacy, perhaps none is as iconic as the Baja. The Subaru Baja was produced between 2003 and 2006, but don't let this short production stint fool you. It was a unique fusion of a compact car and a pickup truck, delivering a combination that was perhaps better conceptually than in execution. The Subaru Baja was a bold decision by the company. In the end, however, the risk did not match the reward, and it was discontinued due to poor sales, selling only 30,000 units throughout its production run.
The Subaru Baja featured a 4-door crew cab and a 3.5-foot bed. Under the hood, you'd get 165 horsepower with its 2.5-liter flat-four engine. But in 2004, Subaru introduced a turbocharged version that delivered 210 horsepower. One of its standout features was its Switchback system — a removable panel between the cabin and the bed. This allowed longer items to extend into the cabin. The design offered versatility in both passenger comfort and cargo space, and those looking for this niche combo were catered to. The problem was, few of them existed or were purchasing it at the time. But the lack of mainstream success didn't hinder its status as a classic. In fact, rumors of the Baja's return sent the industry into an expectant frenzy. The claim has, however, been debunked, and the 2025 Subaru Baja is not real.
Subaru XV Crosstrek
Subaru has carved a niche in the SUV department. This extends to the compact SUV sub-department as well. The model that conveys this is none other than the Subaru XV Crosstrek, now known simply as the Subaru Crosstrek. Every generation of this model is a reliable pick. The model made its debut in 2013 and is now on its third generation. It had an impressive first year, selling more than 50,000 units. Drivers reported some issues with the second generation, and it required a facelift in 2021 to resolve them.
The Crosstrek has remarkable off-road prowess. You can confidently drive this model in any terrain and weather condition. Under the hood, the Crosstrek initially offered a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 148 horsepower. But when it came to acceleration on highways, this was less than ideal. Learning from this, Subaru introduced a more powerful 2.5-liter engine in later models, delivering 182 horsepower with better acceleration.
Before buying a Crosstrek, there are certain things you should know. One is that the safety ratings are good in every model year. For over a decade, the IIHS and NHTSA have given the Crosstrek high marks for safety. It is also consistently fuel-efficient. The base 2.0-liter engine gives up to an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined. The 2025 model proves this, as it gets 29 mpg combined. This is thanks to its 152-horsepower-producing 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. You can upgrade to a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four engine, which can get up to 35 mpg.
Subaru BRZ
Subaru shows its excellence in collaboration with the BRZ. The Subaru BRZ is a gem in today's car world. Its driving experience is pure, smooth, and pleasantly different. The model was introduced in 2012 and was co-developed by Subaru and Toyota. It is a rear-wheel-drive sports coupe — a notable change from Subaru's standard all-wheel-drive system. The model is a great choice if you want to own a sports car on a budget. In this regard, not even the multiple alternatives to the Subaru BRZ match up. It has an MSRP of $31,210 for its 2025 model. A steal, if you ask us.
When it comes to performance, the 2025 BRZ has a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat-four engine at its heart. This produces 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This might not seem impressive for a sports car, but the BRZ's lightweight design is where you see the benefits. It weighs approximately 2,800 pounds. This ensures it is quick and agile, giving you handling that will make every road feel like a racetrack. The nimbleness especially flourishes with a six-speed manual transmission, which is standard across most trims. A six-speed automatic option is also available for the non-purists.
Subaru Solterra
Rounding off the list with another Subaru-Toyota collaboration. This time, it produced Subaru's first all-electric SUV: the Solterra. The Subaru Solterra represents a milestone for the industry. It's the first combination of Subaru's traditional all-wheel-drive system and the modernity of electric power. The model emerged in 2023, as the company finally succumbed to EV market pressure. It shares its platform with the Toyota bZ4X but incorporates many of Subaru's hallmarks. As stated, the signature all-wheel-drive system features prominently here. It also adds the off-road capabilities expected from Subaru SUVs.
The car is equipped with a dual-motor setup. With this setup, the Solterra delivers a combined output of 215 horsepower and 249 lb-ft of torque. Subaru's X-Mode technology is another factor to appreciate; it's responsible for giving the car excellent traction and stability. By implication, the Solterra is great for navigating light off-road terrains. The EPA-estimated range for the Solterra is between 222 and 227 miles, depending on the trim and wheel size. For the Premium trim, you get 18-inch wheels that offer a 5-mile increase. The standard Touring and Limited models have larger 20-inch wheels and slightly less range. The 2025 model has an MSRP between $39,915 and $46,915.