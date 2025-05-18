10 Of The Best Subarus Of All Time

Subaru is quite a unique car brand. It doesn't chase the trend or follow the herd in what can be a saturated car market. It also doesn't boast the acclaim or household familiarity of its Japanese counterparts. It is simply a brand that has never been afraid to stand out. Nowhere is this more evident than in its devotion to a consistently dependable drivetrain and engine. Its all-wheel-drive capabilities and unique boxer engines have become trademarks of the brand. These, among other things, earn it a dedicated fan base who, like the brand, value performance over style.

The company was born in the early 1950s and is still going strong today. Over the years, it has produced some iconic vehicles. These vehicles will have you spoiled for choice. There are sedans that you can rely on day in and day out, wagons that guarantee safety and cargo space, and pick-up trucks that offer an option if you need something with more muscle. Subaru even makes fully electric cars, which have been added to its remarkable lineup. Still, some models set themselves apart more than others. With that said, buckle up as we dive into the company's greatest hits, because here are the best Subarus ever made.