10 Of The Best Looking Subaru Models Ever Designed

When you think of aerospace companies that shifted their focus to cars, one that likely immediately comes to mind is Saab. However, there is one other aircraft manufacturer that gave land vehicles a shot and that was actually even more successful: Fuji Heavy Industries.

A renowned Japanese airplane manufacturer and the main supplier of aircraft for the Japanese military during WWII, Fuji Heavy Industries branched out to cars in the 1960s, giving its automotive division a name that would go on to carry a lot of weight in the world of cars: Subaru.

Over the past few decades, Subaru has become known for its penchant for the boxer powertrain, huge amounts of practicality, its insistence on offering AWD as standard on basically everything, and of course, the WRX and WRX STI line of performance cars. Subaru isn't exactly all that well-known for attractive exterior designs, but there are a few models from the automaker's history that buckle that trend.