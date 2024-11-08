2024 Subaru Solterra: How Far Can It Go On Just One Charge?
While most of the major manufacturers in the automotive arena are clamoring to produce a range of hybrid and electric vehicles, Japanese automaker Subaru has yet to go all in on the alternative energy craze. It pulled the plug on its Crosstrek hybrid in 2016, and hasn't exactly rushed to replace it. In fact, at the moment there's only one electric vehicle available in its entire lineup.
That lone alt-energy option is relatively new, too — Subaru debuted its all-electric Solterra SUV in the 2023 model year. Surprisingly its first production EV build is also a four-wheel-drive vehicle that ranks among the brand's best models for off-roading, too. It remains to be seen if the Solterra will sell as well as Subaru's best-selling and SlashGear-approved 2024 Outback, but the all-electric build has so far held its own in the competitive EV SUV market.
To its credit, Subaru has continued to give the vehicle the support it deserves, touting the 2024 model as the most advanced automobile the company has ever made. Among the '24 upgrades are increased charging time, with new models powering up between 10% and 80% in roughly 35 minutes. The question, naturally, becomes how far can this new Solterra travel on a full charge? It will may vary a little, but each Solterra build can travel more than 200 miles when fully charged.
Mileage can vary based on your Solterra's trim
There are currently three trim levels available on the Subaru Solterra: the Premium, Limited, and Touring packages. On paper, there doesn't appear to be much separating the vehicles, each of which comes standard with Subaru's Symmetrical All Wheel Drive and Star-Drive zero emissions drivetrain. Likewise, all three trims are fitted with Lithium Ion Batteries that deliver 72.8 kWh and 205 Ah capacity, as well as engines that produce an impressive 215 hp and 205 lb-ft of torque.
However, given the similarities, you might be surprised to learn that there is a slight disparity between regarding highway and city fuel economy. The Premium Solterra package gets the better of its counterparts, boasting an impressive 94 MPGe on the highway and 114 MPGe in the city for a combined 104 MPGe. The Limited and Touring Solterras are level on these stats, with 93 MPGe on the highway and 111 MPGe city for a combined 102 MPGe.
As noted, all three of the Solterra trim packages are capable of traveling more than 200 miles on a fully charged battery. However, the Premium level vehicles also hold an advantage here, allowing drivers to travel a whopping 227 miles before needing to recharge. While the reason for the disparity is unclear, that's a noticeable advantage over the 222 miles offered by the Limited and Touring builds, and could be a major deciding factor in which trim level is more desirable.