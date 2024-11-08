2024 Subaru Solterra: How Far Can It Go On Just One Charge?

While most of the major manufacturers in the automotive arena are clamoring to produce a range of hybrid and electric vehicles, Japanese automaker Subaru has yet to go all in on the alternative energy craze. It pulled the plug on its Crosstrek hybrid in 2016, and hasn't exactly rushed to replace it. In fact, at the moment there's only one electric vehicle available in its entire lineup.

That lone alt-energy option is relatively new, too — Subaru debuted its all-electric Solterra SUV in the 2023 model year. Surprisingly its first production EV build is also a four-wheel-drive vehicle that ranks among the brand's best models for off-roading, too. It remains to be seen if the Solterra will sell as well as Subaru's best-selling and SlashGear-approved 2024 Outback, but the all-electric build has so far held its own in the competitive EV SUV market.

To its credit, Subaru has continued to give the vehicle the support it deserves, touting the 2024 model as the most advanced automobile the company has ever made. Among the '24 upgrades are increased charging time, with new models powering up between 10% and 80% in roughly 35 minutes. The question, naturally, becomes how far can this new Solterra travel on a full charge? It will may vary a little, but each Solterra build can travel more than 200 miles when fully charged.

