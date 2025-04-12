Yes, Subaru Does Make A Fully Electric Car — Here Are Its Pros & Cons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the launch of the Solterra, a mass-market Subaru electric car became a reality for the 2023 model year. Rather than create an EV from the ground up, Subaru turned to Toyota, its collaborator on other projects like the BRZ and GR86 sports coupe twins and business partner (Toyota owns 21% of Subaru), which was developing the bZ4X. The resulting vehicles are the Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X, another pair of clones, with the differences marked mostly by packaging and badges.

Sales for this two-row crossover are modest at best. In 2024, the Japanese automaker sold about 12,500 units in the U.S., compared to almost 182,000 examples for its best-selling Crosstrek. This lackluster performance may be explained by more popular offerings like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Nonetheless, Subaru has a loyal following, and there's market pressure for any car company to join the EV crowd. With this in mind, we'll examine where the Subaru Solterra holds its own and where it underwhelms.