5 Things To Know Before Buying A Subaru Crosstrek (New Or Used)

The Crosstrek has always had adequate power, even if it has never been particularly exciting. The first 2013 XV Crosstrek came with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produced just 148 horsepower. Power stayed the same for standard Crosstrek models until 2018 when the engine was revised and power went up to 152 horses.

A Crosstrek hybrid was available from 2014 to 2016 that slightly increased power to 160 horsepower total. A Crosstrek plug-in hybrid was introduced in 2019, with a small EV-only range of 17 miles, but power actually fell for the eco-friendly version, with a total system horsepower of just 148.

The standard Crosstrek's 152-horsepower rating stayed the same until 2021 when a new engine showed up — an optional 2.5-liter engine producing 182 horsepower. The standard 2.0-liter engine was still available, but buyers had the option to put a little more pep in their Crosstrek's step. And that's the way the engine options have lined up since.

The newest 2025 models continue to offer a base 2.0-liter engine and an optional 2.5-liter engine. Fuel economy is somewhat similar between the two engines (more on that below), so we recommend going with the more-powerful 2.5-liter engine if possible. It's also worth noting that some Crosstrek owners have taken to the internet to complain about the reliability of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) and recommend getting the manual if possible (an option that was discontinued in 2024).

