5 Things To Know Before Buying A Subaru Crosstrek (New Or Used)
The Subaru Crosstrek dates back to 2013 when it was first introduced as the XV Crosstrek, a compact SUV (or a lifted hatchback, depending on who you ask) with Subaru's typical all-wheel-drive capability and rugged demeanor, wrapped up in a small package. And now, more than a decade on, the Crosstrek continues to provide affordable all-wheel-drive transportation along with a rough-and-tumble exterior. But just like with any other car that spans over a decade of production, there's a lot to consider when you're thinking about buying a Crosstrek.
Which years came with the best engine? Which had the best (and worst) fuel economy? And just how much will buying a Crosstrek cost me? We've broken down some of the top concerns when shopping for a Crosstrek — including fuel economy estimates, prices, power, and safety ratings — across several generations and model years. And while there are some years to avoid, for the most part, the Subaru Crosstrek is a strong option for SUV shoppers, whether they're looking to buy new or used.
The 2.5-liter engine is your best bet for power
The Crosstrek has always had adequate power, even if it has never been particularly exciting. The first 2013 XV Crosstrek came with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produced just 148 horsepower. Power stayed the same for standard Crosstrek models until 2018 when the engine was revised and power went up to 152 horses.
A Crosstrek hybrid was available from 2014 to 2016 that slightly increased power to 160 horsepower total. A Crosstrek plug-in hybrid was introduced in 2019, with a small EV-only range of 17 miles, but power actually fell for the eco-friendly version, with a total system horsepower of just 148.
The standard Crosstrek's 152-horsepower rating stayed the same until 2021 when a new engine showed up — an optional 2.5-liter engine producing 182 horsepower. The standard 2.0-liter engine was still available, but buyers had the option to put a little more pep in their Crosstrek's step. And that's the way the engine options have lined up since.
The newest 2025 models continue to offer a base 2.0-liter engine and an optional 2.5-liter engine. Fuel economy is somewhat similar between the two engines (more on that below), so we recommend going with the more-powerful 2.5-liter engine if possible. It's also worth noting that some Crosstrek owners have taken to the internet to complain about the reliability of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) and recommend getting the manual if possible (an option that was discontinued in 2024).
Fuel economy is respectable and a few hybrid variants were available
The Crosstrek isn't amongst the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the compact segment and that's been true for some time. The Crosstrek competes with hatchback cars like the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla that are known for higher fuel economy averages (especially in their hybrid trims), but it also competes with some small crossovers and SUVs where it fares better. Thankfully, the Crosstrek's standard all-wheel drive gives it a bit of a leg up against hatchback rivals when it comes to all-weather practicality, so for many buyers it's worth the trade-off.
Depending on model year and equipment, the standard Crosstrek with the base 2.0-liter engine is rated by the EPA to return between 25 and 30 mpg combined, with the newest 2025 model getting a rating of 29 mpg combined. The upgraded 2.5-liter engine gets a consistent 29 mpg combined rating across all its available model years — except in the beefed-up Crosstrek Wilderness model, where it's estimated to return 27 mpg combined. The added power from the 2.5-liter engine is definitely worth the small hit to fuel economy. Hybrid Crosstrek models get a slight bump to between 30 and 31 mpg combined, while the plug-in hybrids are rated at 35 mpg combined with 17 miles of EV range — certainly worth the potential upfront cost increase if your daily driving needs are within a limited radius.
Safety ratings for the Crosstrek are good no matter which year you pick
Two main organizations rate vehicle safety in the United States: the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Going all the way back to 2013, the Subaru Crosstrek and XV Crosstrek have received high marks from both. In 2013 and 2014, the Crosstrek received the IIHS's designation of Top Safety Pick, getting the highest possible score of Good in every category the IIHS tested.
In 2015 and 2016 the Crosstrek's rating was upgraded to Top Safety Pick Plus, with top marks for frontal collision avoidance tech. From 2017 to 2024 it's a mix of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus, with only a few models receiving ratings lower than Good in some of the categories in the IIHS's most updated tests.
The first 2013 Crosstreks weren't rated by NHTSA, but 2014 models were, and they received an overall safety rating of 5 stars (out of 5 possible). Every Crosstrek from 2014 to 2023 received the same 5-star overall rating, but frontal crash test ratings during those years were 4 out of 5 stars.
In 2024, that changed. Both 2024 and 2025 models were rated the highest-possible 5 stars in frontal and side crash test ratings along with their 5-star overall ratings. In short, the Crosstrek has received high safety ratings for over a decade, with the newest models being the best rated of the bunch.
The Crosstrek has real off-road capability, especially the Wilderness trim
While you might consider SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner and the Jeep Wrangler when you first think about off-roading, don't discount the plucky Crosstrek so quickly. On off-road adventures, the Crosstrek is more capable and comfortable than you might assume. It's designed with impressive approach and departure angles, as well as a standard ground clearance of 8.7 inches — enough to clear most small obstacles when off-roading.
Off-roading is made easier with multiple appealing Crosstrek features, like Subaru's driver-selectable X-Mode. Drivers can pick between various drive modes that optimize engine output and maximize traction for scenarios like snow, dirt, and mud. The system also selects the lowest possible ratio from the continuously variable transmission when it detects a steep incline at low speed, helping it climb tough terrain.
Like it does with other Subaru products, the Wilderness trim level adds even more off-road capability to the Crosstrek. Introduced for the 2024 model (and still available on 2025 models), the Wilderness trim increases ground clearance to 9.3 inches with longer coil springs and shock absorbers. It also adds a front skid plate, all-terrain Yokohama tires, water-resistant upholstery, and a number of nature-themed aesthetic features that set it apart from the rest of the Crosstrek lineup. It also features a roof rack that's rated to hold as much as 700 pounds when stationary — perfect for setting up a fold-out tent at your campsite.
Crosstrek prices are reasonable across the board
New model MSRP is a good place to set a baseline when it comes to Crosstrek shopping. The 2025 Crosstrek starts at $25,695 (plus $1,420 destination fee) and the top-trim Wilderness model checks in at $33,915 (including destination). If you're looking for no-frills transportation, the base Crosstrek is a strong option and one of the most affordable SUVs in America. Options like a Harman Kardon stereo, navigation, and a power moonroof all add a bit to the price, but even with optional extras, the current Crosstrek is pretty reasonably priced.
Breaking down the price of a used Crosstrek, like with any used car, will depend on the year, mileage, trim level, and condition of the Crosstrek you're looking at. Many early XV Crosstrek models (2013-2015) are priced between $15,000 and $20,000 at major dealers, with newer models going for a bit more. From 2017 to 2024, prices tend to range between $17,000 and $30,000, with a few well-equipped 2023 and 2024 models inching slightly above $30k.
Despite low prices, we'd steer clear of the first year of the Crosstrek (the original 2013 XV) as it was subject to a number of recalls and a few mechanical problems like excessive oil consumption. The 2016, 2018, and 2019 models are all worth avoiding too (or at least being extra cautious with when shopping) due to reliability and resale issues.