What Does X-Mode Do On A Subaru And When Should You Use It?
Subaru vehicles are famously known for being reliable and capable off-roaders. They appeal to outdoorsy types with a range of functional features that enhance their agile sportiness, versatile off-road nature, and response on slippery and unpredictable surfaces. One such feature is the symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which does a commendable job of constantly monitoring and delivering power to all four wheels without waiting for wheel slip to occur. As well as distributing power between the front and rear axles, Subaru's AWD can also share power between individual wheels. For example, when driving on ice, the system can momentarily transfer power to one or two wheels, such as from the wheels on the left side to those on the right, as necessary.
Now, X-Mode is part of the reason why the Subaru AWD system is so efficient. It is an advanced traction system that is integrated with Subaru AWD to make it easy to drive on snow-covered roads and mud, as well as on steep slopes and other challenging surfaces by automatically adjusting all relevant parts to enhance traction and limit slipping tires. In addition to the AWD, the Subaru X-Mode improves drivability by engaging systems like the car's transmission, the Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system, engine throttle response, and Hill Descent Control (HDC).
X-Mode comes standard on many Subaru vehicles, including the ever-reliable Subaru Outback, Forester (except for the Base trim), Crosstrek, and Ascent. However, if you frequently venture off the beaten path, you may find the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness to be more convenient for your adventures, given its high ground clearance (9.3 inches), knobby Yokohama Geolandar tires, lower final-drive ratio, and stronger rear differential. It also comes standard with a dual-function X-Mode feature that allows you to switch between Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driving modes to further optimize traction.
When should you use the Subaru X-Mode?
The Subaru X-Mode can be useful for both on- and off-road driving. In on-road situations, the system can help you deal with dangerous conditions such as when the highway is covered with snow or ice, or when driving on steep inclines, declines, or winding roads by enhancing grip and maintaining vehicle speed. For instance, when driving on steep inclines, X-Mode supports the Hill Descent Control feature to help it better manage throttling and braking automatically, leaving you to focus on steering.
In off-road conditions, X-Mode can be a great help when you're dealing with muddy, sandy, or rocky terrain. It can also be beneficial when climbing or descending hills, as well as when you're driving on rocky or uneven trails. However, you don't have to wait until you get on those surfaces before activating the feature. The best practice is to engage the X-Mode system before entering a challenging terrain or as soon as you start losing traction.
The Subaru X-Mode system is designed to be used when driving at slow speeds. You can activate it at speeds up to 25 mph, but it will only engage at speeds of 18 mph or lower. Hill Descent Control only works at 12 mph and lower.