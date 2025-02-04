Ford Mustang Mach-E Vs. Nissan Ariya: How Do These Electric Crossover SUVs Compare?

Ford and Nissan both have a small electric SUV in their lineups at similar price points, making it difficult and a bit complicated to decide which car you should buy. But before you head to a dealer for a test drive — which is a crucial part of buying any car, whether new or used — you should have some idea first of your needs and the cars that you're looking at.

If you've decided that you want a small SUV EV but don't want a Tesla Model Y (or something from a company that's less than 50 years old), Ford's Mustang Mach-E and the Nissan Ariya are two alternatives that you can get instead. Ford has been around since 1903 and has been experimenting with EVs since very near its founding. On the other hand, Nissan was founded in 1914, and even though it was behind Ford by about a hundred years when it started working on EVs, the Nissan Leaf, introduced in 2010, was one of the first electric cars to hit mainstream appeal.

If you want to get on the EV bandwagon, both Ford and Nissan have something on offer. But how does the Japanese electric crossover compare to its American rival that uses a popular nameplate? Let's look at these two options and see which one has the better value based on your needs.

