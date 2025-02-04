Ford Mustang Mach-E Vs. Nissan Ariya: How Do These Electric Crossover SUVs Compare?
Ford and Nissan both have a small electric SUV in their lineups at similar price points, making it difficult and a bit complicated to decide which car you should buy. But before you head to a dealer for a test drive — which is a crucial part of buying any car, whether new or used — you should have some idea first of your needs and the cars that you're looking at.
If you've decided that you want a small SUV EV but don't want a Tesla Model Y (or something from a company that's less than 50 years old), Ford's Mustang Mach-E and the Nissan Ariya are two alternatives that you can get instead. Ford has been around since 1903 and has been experimenting with EVs since very near its founding. On the other hand, Nissan was founded in 1914, and even though it was behind Ford by about a hundred years when it started working on EVs, the Nissan Leaf, introduced in 2010, was one of the first electric cars to hit mainstream appeal.
If you want to get on the EV bandwagon, both Ford and Nissan have something on offer. But how does the Japanese electric crossover compare to its American rival that uses a popular nameplate? Let's look at these two options and see which one has the better value based on your needs.
What is the Ford Mustang Mach-E?
The Mustang Mach-E isn't an electric version of the beloved Mustang muscle car in the same way that the Dodge Charger Daytona is the electrified next-generation Charger. Instead, it's a compact electric SUV that features that galloping horse instead of the traditional blue oval that Ford puts on its other vehicles. The company says that it's turning the Mustang into a family of performance models and that the Mach-E is just the second of many models that will also get a Mustang moniker.
Ford released the Mustang Mach-E in 2020, meaning it's already had five years on the market. This means that it's already quite a mature model and might even be in line for a facelift or second generation in the coming years. Even so, it's still a solid choice of an EV, and our review of the latest Ford Mustang Mach-E show that it's a solid car. The Mach-E is available in four different variants and various drive trains, so you can get one that exactly fits your needs and budget.
What is the Nissan Ariya?
Nissan teased its crossover EV in mid-2021 and finally launched it in early 2022. This EV's styling is more unique versus Nissan's other offerings, but even though it looks different, its looks do grow on you. Unfortunately, our review of the 2024 Nissan Ariya revealed that this EV crossover is still stuck under the Leaf's shadow. One issue that Slashgear reviewer Alex Hevesy had was with its interior. Nissan tried to emulate Tesla's futuristic, minimalist approach to the cabin, but the company's implementation is, at best, boring, and at worst, impractical.
Nevertheless, the EV SUV comes at a considerably lower price than other competitors. Aside from that, Nissan offers it in six trim levels, so if you can spare a few thousand dollars more, you can still get the Ariya but have more features like a panoramic sunroof, Nappa-leather seats, and a motion-activated power liftgate.
Which electric SUV offers more power?
One of the fun things about driving an EV is the instantaneous power that electric motors afford these cars. The Mustang Mach-E has 264 hp for the Standard Range rear-wheel drive version, while getting the Extended Range version with a larger battery ups this to 290 hp. But if you pick the optional AWD system, you get a second motor, which will bump power output to 325 hp for the Standard Range and 365 hp for the Extended Range variant. The higher GT, GT Performance, and Rally trims get even more horses at 480 hp.
On the other hand, the base front-wheel drive Ariya with the standard battery has 214 hp, while the higher trims with a bigger battery can hit 238 hp. The AWD versions of the Ariya deliver substantially more power, with the standard battery getting 335 hp, while extended range variants can go as high as 389 hp.
Although both the Mustang Mach-E and the Ariya have an AWD option, they have different approaches when it comes to their 2WD versions. The Mach-E is sticking with the sportiness of its family and uses rear-wheel drive, while the Ariya is a bit more practical and uses front-wheel drive for its single-motor variants.
Which model has the longer range?
It's the unfortunate truth that fast-charging stations still aren't as prevalent as we need them to be. So, to help you avoid range anxiety, let's look at how far these cars can travel on a single charge. Ford says that on the standard 72kWh battery, the RWD Mustang Mach-E can travel an EPA-estimated 250 miles, while the second motor on the AWD option reduces this to 230 miles. On the other hand, the extended range 91kWh battery will let you drive up to an EPA-estimated 300 miles with the AWD drivetrain, and up to 320 miles if you picked the RWD option.
Of course, the performance trims with a higher motor output would have less range. The Mach-E GT (which comes with an extended range battery) only gets 280 miles, while the Mach-E Rally can only hit 265 miles.
The Nissan Ariya has a shorter range, with the front-wheel drive Engage trim with its standard 63kWh standard battery (which is smaller than what Ford offers) only giving you 216 miles. The optional extended range battery, with its larger 87kWh capacity, will give you 304 miles, although the Evolve+ and Empower+ variants have a shorter range at 289 miles.
The Ariya's AWD variants have an even shorter range, only hitting 205 miles with the smaller 63kWh standard battery. Even its extended range 87kWh battery can only give you 272 miles, with the Platinum+ AWD trim only getting 267 miles. And if you use larger 20-inch wheels with the Platinum+ AWD trim, you'll get even shorter range at just 257 miles.
Which one is more comfortable?
Our reviews show that the Mustang Mach-E is a comfortable EV, especially if you get the Premium trim or higher. It also has a front trunk for keeping smaller bags, and it comfortably fit four average-sized adults. Using the Ford Mustang Mach-E as your daily driver is definitely a joy; you won't regret picking this car to get you to the places you need to be.
The Ariya's interior is also nice, and it's an quiet car. If you pick the higher trims, the Nappa leather interior will definitely make it feel like more of a plush ride. However, the interior isn't as practical as it could be, with poor storage and less than ideal design for similar amenities. It does have a center console that hides away when unneeded, but it's a bit small, leaving the interior of the Ariya with some things to be desired.
Which car is cheaper?
The Nissan Ariya is the absolute cheapest between the two, with the base Engage starting at $39,590. Even the top-of-the-line Platinum+ trim has a starting MSRP of $54,190, which is about $4,000 lower than what the top-trim Mustang Mach-E costs. You also get four other variants in between: Venture+ (starting at $41,190), Evolve+ (starting at $44,190), Engage+ (starting at $45,190), and Empower+ (starting at $47,690). This means you can pick an Ariya model that suits your taste, needs, and budget. Note that some variants, like the base Engage, come standard with front-wheel drive. If you need AWD, you need to shell out an extra $4,000.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit more expensive, with the base Select trim priced at $39,995. The top-end Mustang Mach-E Rally is quite a jump at $58,995, although you also get two mid-range trims: Premium (priced at $43,995) and GT (priced at $54,995). If you prefer the lower trims but need AWD, you have to add between $3,000 and $3,500 on the base, too.
Even though the Nissan Ariya is more affordable than the Mustang Mach-E, it doesn't mean that you're getting a better value vehicle. But now that you know the primary differences between these two cars, you're better equipped to make the purchasing decision that best suits your needs.