10 Alternatives To The Subaru BRZ
The Subaru brand has always been all about setting itself apart. With Japan being home to many automobile manufacturers, competition is quite stiff. So Subaru had its work cut out for it in terms of matching and outperforming local rivals. It found a unique solution to this by manufacturing vehicles that all feature AWD and a boxer engine. Even the harshest critic would admit that this has worked for them. Subaru has made several successful models throughout its history, but none more so than the BRZ.
The Subaru BRZ is as unique as Subarus come. The sports car was first launched in 2012 in response to Toyota's cheap and lightweight sports cars. In our review of the 2025 Subaru BRZ TS, we found it to be a very fun ride. The vehicle comes with a tempting engine and comfortable cabin space. But as great as it is, there's a wealth of alternatives that may better meet your needs for one reason or another.
For this list, we'll dive into models that stay true to the sports car with rear-wheel-drive ethos. If you're a thrill-seeker craving an alternative with an acceleration boost, we've got you covered. And if you prefer something that can provide you with the practicality of a daily commuter, you'll find options that strike that balance too. On that note, here are 10 alternatives to the Subaru BRZ.
Toyota GR86
The Toyota GR86 is the natural first choice for anyone considering an alternative to the Subaru BRZ. Like the BRZ, the GR86 was co-developed by Toyota and Subaru in their quest to give enthusiasts a fun sports car. They are similar in many ways. Firstly, they share the same 2013 debut model year. Secondly, their 2025 models feature the same engine: a 2.4-liter flat-four producing 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Performance-wise, the GR86 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 5.4 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission, closely matching the BRZ's figures. Their transmissions and fuel efficiency are another area where they find common ground.
In general, these cars are identical twins that leave many wondering whether they're actually the same car. However, closer inspection reveals some salient differences. The first notable one is in handling. The Subaru is a smoother ride, thanks to the way its suspension is tuned. But that's not to say the GR86 doesn't also offer a smooth driving experience. Also, while the interiors of both the GR86 and BRZ feature an 8-inch infotainment display, there are slight differences in interface and layout. And if you're considering the 2025 models, you'll likely get the GR86 for less. This is because Toyota's starting MSRP is $30,000, while Subaru's is $31,210.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
A less identical alternative is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. This vehicle has been one of the flagship products of Japanese manufacturers since its launch back in 1989. Its 35-year strong legacy is continued by its outstanding 2025 model. Right off the bat, you will find a 2.0-liter inline-four engine at the Miata's core. This generates 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. This is very different from the 228-horsepower-producing 2.4-liter flat-four engine of the BRZ. But that's where Mazda chose to do it differently.
When you stop peeking under the hood and take a look at the car's top, you will find a retractable soft top or a power hardtop, depending on the trim. It sacrificed the high-performance engine for the thrills of lightweight agility and open-top freedom. The 2025 MX-5 is about 400 pounds lighter at 2,454 pounds. It delivers more agile and responsive handling as a result. The Miata also affords you better fuel economy with 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway.
For all these differences, there are a lot of qualities these vehicles have in common, such as their base six-speed manual transmission and acceleration times. The Miata might be slightly more pricey, with an MSRP ranging from around $30,000 to about $41,000. If you do decide to go with the Mazda, there are four common issues with the Miata that you should know about.
Ford Mustang EcoBoost
Moving from a lightweight alternative to one with a lot more muscle. The Ford Mustang EcoBoost is 4,000 pounds of American muscle. It offers a compelling alternative to the Subaru BRZ thanks to its raw power and appealing practicality. Ford created a car with the EcoBoost badging to promote its fuel-efficient engine technology, which supports its commitment to reducing emissions. However, its fuel economy doesn't quite match this intention, at just 26 mpg combined.
The Mustang has a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain that makes it a dream to handle. Even though it is heavy, its chassis remains responsive, ensuring it maintains agility. The 2025 Mustang EcoBoost sports a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. This delivers 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the BRZ's 228-horsepower output. This power enables the Mustang EcoBoost to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.5 seconds. Its engine is the base engine for the model, which has trims that go all the way up to a V8 that offers 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque.
The vehicle also improves on the BRZ by offering two transmission options. One is a six-speed manual, while the other is a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its exterior is styled and billed as a fastback hardtop coupe. It also comes in a convertible style. The center of its interior is a customizable 12.4-inch LCD digital cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen display. It is available at an MSRP of $31,920.
Porsche 718 Cayman
Do you have a few extra bucks to spare? Are you looking to splurge? Or do you crave something a bit more classy and refined? If yes, then look no further than the Porsche 718 Cayman. This vehicle is an icon of the road in every part of the globe. It's the perfect combination of German industry, precision engineering, and everyday practicality. It's this fusion of performance and usability that has earned it a spot on our list as a distinguished alternative to the Subaru BRZ.
In terms of engineering, the Porsche Cayman rivals the Mustang more than it does the BRZ. The 2025 model has a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine. With this, you get a boost of 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. This can slingshot the Cayman to 60 mph in approximately 4.7 seconds, outpacing the BRZ's 5.4-second sprint. For those seeking heightened performance, the Cayman also has an S variant, which comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine. This one delivers 350 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque, bringing the 0-60 time down to around 4.2 seconds.
The 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman sports the same six-speed manual transmission as the BRZ. It also has a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain. This comes after the company announced plans to discontinue the gas-powered Boxster and Cayman this year. Getting one of these bad boys will set you back about $72,800, which is roughly double the price of the BRZ.
Honda Civic Si
Not everyone has the cash to splash on a Cayman. Therefore, our next alternative is a very budget-friendly choice that will have you keeping money in your pocket. Of course, we speak of none other than the Honda Civic Si. There are a few things you should know before buying any Honda Civic. One of these things is that the Civic Si is an affordable daily driver for enthusiasts. With this car, Honda has catered to drivers desiring a sporty yet practical vehicle by offering one with a balanced approach.
Let's start with the engine. The 2025 Civic Si has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. This, together with its six-speed manual transmission, means you can reach a speed of 60 mph in about 6.6 seconds. What you lose in terms of speed, though, you more than gain in fuel efficiency. Fuel economy has been a bedrock of the Honda Civic, and the Civic Si inherits this.
The Honda Civic Si is a great alternative to the Subaru BRZ. On the interior, there is ample seating and cargo space. It also includes easy-to-use tech features centered around a 9.0-inch touchscreen display in the middle of the dashboard. Its MSRP currently stands at $31,400. It's even better when compared to its competitors, such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Speaking of ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen has been producing cars longer than we've been around to bear witness. German manufacturers have paved the way in applying precision engineering to practical vehicles. Volkswagen is no exception, and the Golf GTI exemplifies this. This model emerged in 1976, two years after the Golf replaced the Volkswagen Beetle. The GTI stands for "Gran Turismo Iniezione," which translates to "Grand Touring Injection" in Italian. You see, this is in keeping with its Italian-based Giorgetto Giugiaro design origins. The recent Volkswagen Golf GTI model years continue to uphold its reputation. It's a versatile hatchback that packs a nifty punch.
The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI marked the Golf's 50th anniversary with style. It came with a 2.0-liter, 16-valve, DOHC turbo-four engine. This setup produces 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It was also fittingly paired with the six-speed manual transmission, for the last time. The 2025 model got updated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine, however, remained the same. Fuel efficiency for the vehicle is EPA-rated at 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. The drivetrain of the Golf GTI is front-wheel drive. The FWD means you'll be getting something distinct from the Subaru BRZ, in that regard. To purchase this, you'll need between $33,670 and $42,105, as suggested by the manufacturers.
Hyundai Veloster N
The Hyundai Veloster N is another hatchback that packs a punch and provides a somewhat quirky alternative to the Subaru BRZ. The 2022 Hyundai Veloster N was the last of its 10-year production run. During this spell, it sold 204,000 units in the U.S., and these sales numbers were definitely part of the reason Hyundai discontinued the Veloster. The figure can be attributed to the rise of SUVs, which greatly reduced patronage for non-utility vehicles such as the Veloster. That aside, the 2022 model performed well against its competitors, including the BRZ, GR86, and Golf GTI.
At its heart is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This comes with a 275-horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque boost. This engine's pull cannot be ignored, though it's the steering and handling that steal the show. The Veloster N is a driver's dream when it comes to striking a balance between speed and agility. It comes with a dual-clutch transmission that enables you to reach 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. It's a fun ride, but it may not be as practical as its rivals. Still, if you're looking to buy it, then its MSRP of between $33,595 and $35,095 should give you an idea of how much you'll need to part with.
Nissan Z
Nissan and sports coupes are historically synonymous. The brand has undoubtedly earned acclaim for itself when it comes to manufacturing sports cars. Its ability to combine high performance, retro styling, and affordability all in one has made it a top choice for this category of cars. In fact, even today, there's no denying that there is a nostalgic element attached to Nissan Zs. This was evident as we ranked every generation from slowest to fastest. Nissan has shown a commitment to the product since the debut of the 1970 model. This commitment is what makes it a suitable addition to any garage. The 2024 Nissan Z especially revived the brand's iconic sports car lineage with the addition of the Z NISMO and Z Heritage trims. This meant the 2025 model had a solid, and mostly unchanged, foundation to build on.
The 2025 Nissan Z is a thing of beauty. It has an Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400-inspired twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine. This stallion produces 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. With the NISMO trim, this can reach heights of 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. All these, together with its rear-wheel-drive capability, mean it can reach 60 mph in under 5 seconds. An outstanding, yet pricey, alternative to the BRZ, as it will set you back at least $42,970.
BMW 2 Series Coupe
No list of sports coupes can be complete without mention of BMW. There are many BMW coupes you can buy new today. But, for the sake of this list, we'll focus on the 2 Series Coupe. In a world where compact luxury coupes are a dying breed, we must take a moment to acknowledge this rare gem. While the Subaru BRZ is a lot of fun, it cannot compare to the luxury and performance of the BMW 2 Series Coupe. The 2 Series BMW Coupe is so good that it comes threefold. One is the 230i base model. The others are the M240i and the M2 high-performance models. Depending on your preference, you can get one at an MSRP between $39,600 and $65,500.
The 230i comes with a 255-horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque-producing 2.0-liter inline-four engine. The M240i has a 382-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six engine. The M2, on the other hand, features a 473-horsepower twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. Managing this power is a non-optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The acceleration figures are helped by this; in just 5.1 seconds, you can reach 60 mph with the 230i. This time goes down to 3.6 seconds on the M240i. For all that speed, the fuel economy will surprise you. The 230i boasts 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. If that doesn't impress you, then the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display on its interior certainly will.
Audi TT
Speaking of leaving a lasting impression, the Audi TT might have saved its best for last. And, quite poetically, it features as the last alternative on this list. For all of Audi's troubles, they manage to produce an undeniably gorgeous vehicle every once in a while. The Audi TT is one of these. This compact luxury coupe strikes the right balance of design, performance, and practicality. Its exterior embodies its advertised "beauty and brawn" characteristics. It's muscular, with sharp aerodynamic lines running along its sides.
The Audi TT had a notable 25-year run between 1998 and 2023. During this period, it earned acclaim for its commitment to delivering premium quality both under the hood and inside the cabin. This was especially true in the mid-2010s when its sales peaked. Under the hood of the 2023 model is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed transmission. Though Audi discontinued the TT sports car, it won't be forgotten in a hurry. It was fitting to mark its exit with a breathtaking final edition roadster in celebration of its quarter-century contribution to the industry.
Methodology
We made the selections on this list with the guidance of a combination of factors. The first was examining other models in the same class — sports coupes. We then narrowed it down to those with similar drivetrain configurations, driving dynamics, and market value. Our SlashGear review of the vehicle provided some pointers on comparable alternatives. Primarily, our research involved analyzing reviews, specifications, and comparisons from credible sources like Edmunds, MotorTrend, and Car and Driver. We also considered vehicles with exceptional handling capabilities and prioritized those with rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive configurations.