The Subaru brand has always been all about setting itself apart. With Japan being home to many automobile manufacturers, competition is quite stiff. So Subaru had its work cut out for it in terms of matching and outperforming local rivals. It found a unique solution to this by manufacturing vehicles that all feature AWD and a boxer engine. Even the harshest critic would admit that this has worked for them. Subaru has made several successful models throughout its history, but none more so than the BRZ.

The Subaru BRZ is as unique as Subarus come. The sports car was first launched in 2012 in response to Toyota's cheap and lightweight sports cars. In our review of the 2025 Subaru BRZ TS, we found it to be a very fun ride. The vehicle comes with a tempting engine and comfortable cabin space. But as great as it is, there's a wealth of alternatives that may better meet your needs for one reason or another.

For this list, we'll dive into models that stay true to the sports car with rear-wheel-drive ethos. If you're a thrill-seeker craving an alternative with an acceleration boost, we've got you covered. And if you prefer something that can provide you with the practicality of a daily commuter, you'll find options that strike that balance too. On that note, here are 10 alternatives to the Subaru BRZ.

