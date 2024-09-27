What Does GTI Stand For On Volkswagen?

For the ordinary driver, it can be quite confusing to keep track of the endless acronyms car manufacturers love to throw at you. Sometimes, a lot of us don't bother to know what they mean, especially when they don't really change how you drive your car. However, in some cases, they are important to know if you're trying to decide what car model to purchase and know a little bit about its history. In your search, you may have come across the abbreviation "GTI" and you might be wondering, what does it actually mean?

Now, the term "GTI" has actually existed for over 60 years and means "Gran Turismo Iniezione," which is Italian for "Grand Touring Injection." Initially, it graced the automotive world for the first time with the now-classic car, the Maserati 3500 GTI. Part of our list of some of Giorgetto Giugiaro's best designed cars, the Maserati 3500 GTI was launched four years after its Maserati 3500 GT counterpart in 1961. With a new-and-improved Lucas mechanical fuel-injection system, the GTI version of the Maserati 3500 led to a 7% increase in horsepower from 220 to 235.

Fifteen years later, Volkswagen joined the GTI party with the launch of its iconic Golf GTI. In 1975, Volkswagen made history when it unveiled the first version, the VW Golf GTI Mk 1, at the Frankfurt International Motorshow in Germany. Here's what made it special and how the GTI name had become synonymous with the German carmaker's brand.

