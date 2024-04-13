Why The Volkswagen GTI's Electric Transformation Is Ruffling Purists' Feathers

For decades, Volkswagen's line of GTI car models has stood as a fan-favorite hot hatch choice among consumers, and the brand is still going strong to this very day. As it stands, there are plenty of things to look forward to about the new 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, which is set to make several key updates to the car's functionality. However, details on the future of the GTI don't end there. Volkswagen has already taken the liberty of providing a glimpse into an upcoming cutting-edge transformation for its classic GTI line, as the manufacturer has previewed a new electric Golf GTI.

Targeting a release window of 2026, the Volkswagen Golf GTI EV (or the ID. GTI) seeks to take the wildly successful Golf GTI line of cars and break into the electric automobile space. Based on early details, the new vehicle is intended to be something of a celebration of the Golf GTI's lengthy lineage, incorporating elements such as simulated shift points that replicate those of legacy models from 1976, 1986, and 2001. At the same time, it's planned to make full use of advanced tech, including a specialized AR heads-up display in the windshield.

In many ways, the Volkswagen Golf GTI EV is positioned as a bold and exciting new chapter for the line of cars. However, the announcement of the model has proven to be fairly controversial among purists and devoted fans of the GTI for many reasons.