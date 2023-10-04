2024 Genesis GV60 RWD Fixes The EV's Biggest Problem
When SlashGear reviewed the 2023 Genesis GV60, the EV from Hyundai was given an impressive nine out of 10 rating. It may have scored even higher if not for a couple of downsides, the biggest of which was the luxury car's limited range. Thankfully, Genesis Motor America has addressed the issue with the 2024 Genesis GV60. The new EV also comes in a rear-wheel drive trim, which not only is an update from the previous model's AWD, but also adds up to 46 miles of estimated range on a full charge — meaning the 2024 Genesis GV60 RWD has a base range of up to 294 miles. That extra mileage comes care of a 77.4 kWh battery powering a 168 kW rear electric motor. Two dual-motor AWD trims of the 2024 Genesis GV60 are also in production.
The manufacturer appears to have made increasing the range of its EV a priority because it's one of the most important factors drivers take into consideration when purchasing an electric vehicle. "At Genesis, the customer is at the center of every decision we make," said Claudia Marquez, COO of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to bring more driving range to our popular GV60 model line, giving consumers even more flexibility."
How much will the 2024 Genesis GV60 RWD cost?
The 2024 Genesis GV60 Standard RWD trim has a starting MSRP of $52,000. The GV60 Advanced AWD and GV60 Performance AWD models start at $60,550 and $69,550, respectively. Another issue cited in SlashGear's review of the 2023 Genesis GV60 was the vehicle's limited availability in North America, a problem that hasn't quite been solved. The GV60 Standard RWD and GV60 Advanced AWD are currently available at select retailers in 23 states, while the availability of the GV60 Performance AWD hasn't yet been announced.
Despite limited availability, the 2024 Genesis GV60 shouldn't be overlooked when considering a new EV, especially considering its increased range. Other standard features new to the Genesis GV60 include a Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Highway Driving Assist II, and Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist. Plus, Genesis added more airbags to the 2024 model, as well as a seat belt pretensioner, load limiter, and rear seat belt reminder.
The luxury EV also retains advanced features Genesis had implemented in previous models, including tech that allows drivers to operate their vehicle using fingerprint and/or facial recognition in lieu of a key. Additionally, it uses a glowing crystal ball as its drive shift, which may be the vehicle's most unique and innovative feature. Anyone interested in purchasing a 2024 Genesis GV60 can visit a local Genesis retailer or the automaker's website for more details.