2024 Genesis GV60 RWD Fixes The EV's Biggest Problem

When SlashGear reviewed the 2023 Genesis GV60, the EV from Hyundai was given an impressive nine out of 10 rating. It may have scored even higher if not for a couple of downsides, the biggest of which was the luxury car's limited range. Thankfully, Genesis Motor America has addressed the issue with the 2024 Genesis GV60. The new EV also comes in a rear-wheel drive trim, which not only is an update from the previous model's AWD, but also adds up to 46 miles of estimated range on a full charge — meaning the 2024 Genesis GV60 RWD has a base range of up to 294 miles. That extra mileage comes care of a 77.4 kWh battery powering a 168 kW rear electric motor. Two dual-motor AWD trims of the ​​2024 Genesis GV60 are also in production.

The manufacturer appears to have made increasing the range of its EV a priority because it's one of the most important factors drivers take into consideration when purchasing an electric vehicle. "At Genesis, the customer is at the center of every decision we make," said Claudia Marquez, COO of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to bring more driving range to our popular GV60 model line, giving consumers even more flexibility."