Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Previews The New Electric Golf GTI

This new electric GTI is also effectively a time machine. Drivers can adjust the drive system, steering, running gear, and sound. But that's not all, as Volkwagon offers some simulated shift points to take you back in time, emulating "the original 1976 Golf GTI, the first 16-valve Golf GTI Mark 2 from 1986 or the 2001 Golf GTI Mark 4 '25 years of GTI'."

On the dash, you'll find a 12.9-inch infotainment touch display. There are also many 45W USB-C interfaces throughout the interior and a 230-volt socket. Additionally, an illuminated 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel allows the driver to orient themselves with a glance.

What many probably didn't see coming is that this EV has an augmented reality heads-up display built into the windshield. This tech projects real-time data onto the windshield for both the driver and the passenger. Some projections, such as the car's current speed, are things drivers may use in their everyday lives. But when on the track in GTI mode, that's where this feature really shines. In what looks to be ripped straight out of a videogame, a track map and the driver's standings in the race are displayed on the screen. Although we will have to wait until we get our hands on this feature ourselves to see how well it works in the real world, we may very well be getting a sneak peek into the future of racing with this EV GTI.