Volkswagen Confirms ID.1 As Entry-Level EV

The ID.1 will reportedly be modeled after the Volkswagen Polo in terms of size, however, it's unclear if the upcoming EV will replace the Polo branding or just serve as a branch-off trim. However, there's a chance that the company could follow in the footsteps of BMW and come up with something like the Volkswagen ID Polo. Not much is known about its innards, but there's speculation that it will share the same powertrain as the ID.3, or likely the ID. 2all, and might be offered in 38 kWh and 56 kWh battery options.

The latter battery capacity could mean a range of around 250 miles, which is quite impressive given the target price point. Unsurprisingly, Volkswagen is tipped to use the cheaper and less energy-dense lithium-phosphate batteries inside the ID.1 instead of the more efficient lithium-ion battery cells. Not much is known about the design, but based on teaser sketches shared by Volkswagen in May 2022, the ID.1 will offer a curvier hatchback profile compared to the sportier looks of its Skoda and Cupra siblings. All three cars will be made in Spain, but the chances of ID.1 making it to the U.S. shores is slim.