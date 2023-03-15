Volkswagen Confirms ID.1 As Entry-Level EV
Volkswagen wants to make truly small and affordable EVs under its ID portfolio, and one of its ambitious plans is to make a car that costs less than 20,000 Euros, or around $21,400 based on the current conversion rates. Autocar reports that this car will be called the ID.1 and will sit below the ID. 2all, which was announced earlier today targeting a price tag of under $27,000. Plans of selling a car for around $21,000 are definitely ambitious, as striking the right cost-to-production model would be a key factor here.
Thomas Schafer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, has a rather innovative plan to find the balance between cost, volume, and profits. While Volkswagen focuses on the ID.1, sister brands Skoda and Cupra will make their own versions based on the same front-wheel drive MEB platform, allowing the trio to hit the volumes scale necessary for making a profit. "That volume will help us to bring prices down to be competitive and also still make money," Schafer was quoted as saying.
Game-changer for the EV segment
The ID.1 will reportedly be modeled after the Volkswagen Polo in terms of size, however, it's unclear if the upcoming EV will replace the Polo branding or just serve as a branch-off trim. However, there's a chance that the company could follow in the footsteps of BMW and come up with something like the Volkswagen ID Polo. Not much is known about its innards, but there's speculation that it will share the same powertrain as the ID.3, or likely the ID. 2all, and might be offered in 38 kWh and 56 kWh battery options.
The latter battery capacity could mean a range of around 250 miles, which is quite impressive given the target price point. Unsurprisingly, Volkswagen is tipped to use the cheaper and less energy-dense lithium-phosphate batteries inside the ID.1 instead of the more efficient lithium-ion battery cells. Not much is known about the design, but based on teaser sketches shared by Volkswagen in May 2022, the ID.1 will offer a curvier hatchback profile compared to the sportier looks of its Skoda and Cupra siblings. All three cars will be made in Spain, but the chances of ID.1 making it to the U.S. shores is slim.