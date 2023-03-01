Volkswagen's ID.3 Update Is Going To Upset American Drivers Even More

Launched back in 2019, the Volkswagen ID.3 was the first product release from the brand's ID family of battery-electric vehicles. Approximately the size of a VW Golf, The ID.3 seems like the kind of car that enthusiasts would clamor for — a capable, sensible hatchback. Except that it's not sold on American soil.

Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, explained why in an interview: "To me, it's just simple, simple logic. If you look at the segment that the ID.3 competes in, let's call it the classic hatchback segment. In America, unfortunately, that's about 100,000 cars. If you look at what we're going to do with the E-SUV, that's four to five million cars."

But for European residents who are able to purchase the ID.3, some exciting updates are coming in reaction to well-publicized issues with the hatchback's software and interior quality. Volkswagen is calling the revamped vehicle a second-generation of the ID.3, although it would probably be more accurate to refer to it as a mid-cycle refresh.

Considering that the ID.3 hasn't been on the market very long, this refresh does beg the question if the product cycles of technology-packed EVs are going to mirror that of electronics like smartphones. That would mean more frequent updates compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, which typically have a five-to-seven year gap between all-new models.