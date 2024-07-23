Why Did Hyundai Discontinue the Veloster?

The reason that Hyundai discontinued the Veloster is a simple one for those who care about sports coupes and sedans alike. The rise of all things SUV is killing off the sales of these non-utility vehicles. Most of today's customers who are in the market for a vehicle are more likely to select a larger, boxier, and roomier vehicle that sits you up higher and gives you a feeling of security. The Hyundai Veloster was clearly not designed to meet that brief, N version or not. SUVs and trucks? Bring 'em on!

This can be seen in the product plans of Hyundai itself since the Veloster was dropped. The company introduced the Venue, an entry-level SUV with an MSRP of $19,900, perfectly priced to attract some of those newly SUV-aware former Veloster drivers. The Hyundai Venue is one of 14 individual Hyundai SUVs currently available for sale. For comparison, Hyundai currently offers five sedans, three of which are Elantra models (one of these is the awesome Elantra N). There are no coupes. The trend is clear.

The reasons underlying the demise of the Veloster are an inevitable result of this "SUV all the things" trend. Automakers depend on a certain minimum volume of each model produced to maintain profitability. When the volume drops below that minimum, the model becomes unprofitable and may be axed. The trend to SUVs is being seen worldwide, and Hyundai is simply paying attention to what sells and generates profit. It's sad but true.