4 Common Issues With The Mazda Miata (According To Owners)

What can go wrong when you own a happy-looking car with pop-up headlights? Apparently quite a bit, if you ask Mazda MX-5 Miata owners. But in the end, it's all worth it. The Miata is the world's best-selling roadster thanks to its adorable appearance, excellent handling, and how fun it is to drive — SlashGear even named it one of the best canyon-carving cars out there. And okay, because it has pop-up headlights, let's be real. However, the Miata is getting up there in age — there are many people driving 30-year-old Miatas around. With that age comes some issues.

The Miata is a relatively reliable sports car, but there are some common issues that owners often complain about online — and some of them are easier to fix than others. Here are some of the most common complaints from Miata owners and some of the possible solutions.