Every BMW Coupe You Can Buy New In 2025, Ranked By Price

The definition of what constitutes a coupe has been modified and distorted by a number of manufacturers, with BMW, in particular, being a major offender in this area. Although the first "four-door coupe" was the striking 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS, the Bavarians were not far behind in extending the coupe nomenclature far and wide among the BMW product line.

This has resulted in BMW not only having two-door coupes of the traditional type but also having "Gran Coupes," low-roofed sedans that come with four doors. And then there are the four-door "Coupe SUVs," which include the X2, X4, and the X6 with their sloping, coupe-style roofs. This practice continues into BMW's electric vehicles (EVs) with the i4 Gran Coupe, a four-door EV.

For the purposes of this article, we will define a coupe exactly as BMW does in its sales and promotional literature. The two-door coupes, the four-door Gran Coupes, and even the SUV Coupes will be included in this list of every BMW coupe you can buy new in 2025, ranked by their base MSRP prices from lowest to highest. It's a long list.

