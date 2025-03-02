Every BMW Coupe You Can Buy New In 2025, Ranked By Price
The definition of what constitutes a coupe has been modified and distorted by a number of manufacturers, with BMW, in particular, being a major offender in this area. Although the first "four-door coupe" was the striking 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS, the Bavarians were not far behind in extending the coupe nomenclature far and wide among the BMW product line.
This has resulted in BMW not only having two-door coupes of the traditional type but also having "Gran Coupes," low-roofed sedans that come with four doors. And then there are the four-door "Coupe SUVs," which include the X2, X4, and the X6 with their sloping, coupe-style roofs. This practice continues into BMW's electric vehicles (EVs) with the i4 Gran Coupe, a four-door EV.
For the purposes of this article, we will define a coupe exactly as BMW does in its sales and promotional literature. The two-door coupes, the four-door Gran Coupes, and even the SUV Coupes will be included in this list of every BMW coupe you can buy new in 2025, ranked by their base MSRP prices from lowest to highest. It's a long list.
2025 BMW 2-Series Coupe - $39,600 to $65,500
The 2-Series BMW Coupes cover a wide range of three different models – the 230i, the M240i, and the M2 high-performance model. These are the smallest BMW Coupes with rear-wheel drive (RWD). Prices start at $39,600 base MSRP for the 230i, increasing to $50,600 for the M240i and maxing out at $65,500 for the range-topping M2. All-wheel drive (AWD) versions of the 230i and M240i are available for $2,000 additional.
Powerplants in the 2-Series range from the 255-horsepower turbo four-cylinder in the BMW 230i to the 382-horse twin-turbo inline-six in the BMW M240i to the 473-horsepower twin-turbocharged inline-six under the hood of the BMW M2. The 230i and the M240i are available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the M2 can also be had with a six-speed manual if you like to shift for yourself. Getting from 0-60 mph in the various models of the BMW 2-Series Coupe takes 5.5 seconds in the 230i RWD, 4.5 seconds in the M240i RWD, and 3.9 seconds in the M2 automatic.
As with all BMWs, there is a never-ending list of options that are available to "individualize" your 2-Series build. It's very tempting, but choose carefully – these items can add a lot to the final price of your BMW Coupe. These range from metallic paint at $650 additional to Vernasca leather seats for $1,500 more (both on 230i and M240i) to a cooling and high-performance tire package for a $2,400 upcharge (M240i) to the M2's Carbon package that adds $9,900.
2025 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe - $41,600 to $49,500
Now we enter the land of the four-door Gran Coupes, according to BMW. First up is the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, which differs from the two-door 2-Series in that it is built on a front-wheel-drive platform that comes standard with all-wheel drive. This has been done to provide much better packaging than is normally available with a front-engine, rear-drive setup like the two-door versions have, with more rear seat space and trunk room for the four to five passengers who will normally be using it.
Two versions of the 2-Series Gran Coupe are available: the 228 xDrive Gran Coupe and the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe. Both have a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that produces either 241 horsepower in the 228 or 312 horsepower in the M235. 0-60 mph takes 5.8 seconds in the 228 xDrive Gran Coupe and 4.7 seconds in the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe.
Standard equipment on the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe includes white paint, 18" alloy wheels, and Veganza non-leather upholstery. Choosing from the optional equipment list can get you metallic paint colors, wheel upgrades, a technology package of automated parking and driving systems, as well as a Premium package with panoramic moonroof and remote start capability. Also available are adaptive cruise control, M Sport packages, a heated steering wheel and an illuminated kidney grille.
2025 BMW X2 Coupe SUV - $42,850 to $52,300
The BMW X2 Coupe SUV is BMW's entry-level Coupe SUV and will serve as an introduction to BMW's numbering system for their SUV lineup. The way it works is that the "Coupe SUV" vehicles are named with even numbers (X2, X4, and X6), while the traditional boxy-styled SUVs receive odd numbers (X1, X3, X5, X7). As further guidance, the X1 and X2 share a platform, as do the X3 and X4, and the X5 and X6. The X7 does not have an SUV Coupe counterpart. The Coupe SUVs are also identified as Sports Activity Coupes by BMW, while the traditional SUVs are called Sports Activity Vehicles. Merchandising...
The BMW X2 Coupe SUV is available in two different models: the X2 xDrive28i and the X2 M35i. Like all vehicles of its type, it gives up some rear headroom and cargo space for a sleeker roofline. To be precise, the X2 loses 11 cu. ft. of passenger space front and rear and five cubic feet of cargo space in the BMW X1 when the rear seat is folded. That's the penalty you pay for a coupe roofline in a utility vehicle.
Power choices are similar to those in the 2-Series Gran Coupe, with two 2.0-liter turbocharged inline fours putting out either 241 or 312 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard with both engines. BMW quotes 0-60 mph times start at 6.2 seconds for the lower-powered X2 xDrive28i and going down to 5.2 seconds for the higher-powered X2 M35i.
2025 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe - $49,650 to $65,200
The BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is another 4-door coupe, but it is very similar to the 4-Series two-door Coupe in that it gives you a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Built on the same platform as the other 4-Series models, the 4-Series Gran Coupe has not only an extra 0.2" of wheelbase (112.4" vs. 112.2") but also two rear doors and a hatchback, which make the rear seat and the trunk more accessible.
The BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is more limited in its power choices compared to the 4-Series two-door coupe. It offers either the 255-horsepower four-cylinder turbocharged engine or the higher-powered 386-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six, both with a 48-volt hybrid system for 2025, but no M4 models are available.
Combined with the 4-Series internal combustion engine (ICE) models is the i4 electric vehicle (EV), which is also called Gran Coupe. In addition to its EV powertrain, the i4 Gran Coupe has a conventional trunk and not a hatchback. The i4 comes in both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive versions, with horsepower ratings ranging from 282 to 536, depending on the model.
Doing the 0-60 mph run in the most powerful i4 M50 version takes 3.3 seconds, while 0-100 mph takes 8.0 seconds. It can pull .97g in steady-state cornering. The EPA-estimated range is between 301 miles for the 282-hp single rear motor version down to 245 miles for the dual-motor i4 M50. i4 MSRPs start at $53,975 and go up to $71,875.
2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe - $51,150 to $124,675
Like the 2-Series Coupe, the slightly larger BMW 4-Series Coupe comes with similar types of engines to power its many variations. The same 255-horsepower four-cylinder turbocharged engine found in the 230i powers the 430i, with the M440i receiving a slightly higher-powered 386-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six. The 2025 430i and M440i have received a 48-volt hybrid system for 2025, which improves low-speed response. The hi-po M4 with its twin-turbocharged inline-six comes in several configurations, starting with the same 473-horsepower version found in the M2 also placed in the base model M4, going as high as 543 horses in the track-focused M4 CS. The 430i and M440i come only with an eight-speed automatic, while the base M4 has a six-speed manual available. The higher-horsepower M4 variants offer only an automatic.
Pricing of the BMW 4-Series Coupe starts at a base MSRP of $51,150 for the 430i, moves up to $64,850 for the M440i, continues to $79,700 for the base M4, and tops out at $124,675 for the M4 CS. All-wheel drive versions of the 430i and the M440i can be had for a $2,000 upcharge, while an all-wheel drive version of the M4 Competition Coupe is available for $5,100 more than the rear-wheel drive M4 Competition Coupe. The uber-expensive M4 CS comes with all-wheel drive as standard.
The performance of the various BMW 4-Series Coupe models depends heavily on the specific powerplant located under the hood. Their 0-60 mph times range from 5.6 seconds in the 430i Coupe down to 2.7 seconds in the M4 CS.
2025 BMW X4 Coupe SUV - $55,300 to $79,100
The BMW X4 Coupe SUV is one size up from the X2 Coupe SUV, with the X2 Coupe SUV usually called a subcompact SUV and the X4 Coupe SUV known as a compact SUV. As with the X1/X2 combo, the X3 and X4 SUVs share a platform.
Engine choices for the BMW X4 Coupe SUV number three, starting with an entry-level 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that produces 248 horsepower in the X4 xDrive30i. Next come two different M models, both of which upgrade you to a strong or stronger turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six. The X4 M40i has a version with 382 horsepower, while the X4 M produces 473 horsepower. All X4 Coupe SUVs send their power through an eight-speed transmission, then to all four wheels.
Performance ranges from downright perky to borderline insane, with the 0-60 sprint taking 6.0 seconds in the four-cylinder X4 xDrive30i. The six-cylinder X4 M40i manages it in a quicker 4.4 seconds, while the 473-hp X4 M takes care of it in 3.9 seconds, according to BMW.
2025 BMW X6 Coupe SUV - $75,100 to $132,100
The BMW X6 Coupe SUV is the largest and most expensive vehicle of its type in the BMW line. The traditional BMW X5 is its platform-mate, offering two different form factors for mid-size BMW SUV customers. The X6 gives up six cubic feet of passenger volume to the X5, as well as seven cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat.
The BMW X6 Coupe SUV is available in three different models. The least expensive (at $75,100 MSRP) X6 xDrive40i comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six combined with a 48V hybrid system that pumps out 375 horsepower. The next step up is the X6 M60i, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 523 horsepower. The top of the X6 lineup is the X6 M Competition, with a similar V8 on steroids, making 617 horses for your driving enjoyment. Regardless of their individual power outputs, all BMW X6 Coupe SUVs channel it into an eight-speed automatic transmission before their various quantities of horsepower are distributed to all four wheels.
Performance varies from lively to much livelier, depending on your chosen engine. The X6 xDrive40i with the inline six makes the 0-60 mph run in 5.2 seconds, while the range-topping, 617-hp X6 M Competition does it in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is 131 mph for the X6 xDrive40i, while the X6 M Competition can hit 177 mph.
2025 BMW 8-Series Coupe - $91,700 to $107,300
The 2025 BMW 8-Series Coupe is the Big Daddy Coupe in the BMW lineup. With its pricing framing the $100,000 mark, the 8-Series precisely epitomizes the type of automotive two-plus-two eye candy the one percent loves to be seen in. The 8-Series Coupe is available in three ways: the 840i Coupe, the 840i xDrive Coupe, and the M850i xDrive Coupe.
The starting MSRP for the 840i Coupe is $91,700, the 840i xDrive AWD version adds $3,000 to the rear-drive 840i's price, and the top-of-the-line M850i xDrive Coupe lands at $107,300. Sadly, the high-performing M8 Coupe is no longer available, but you can still get all that M8 goodness in either a two-door convertible or a four-door Gran Coupe body style.
The power source for the BMW 840i Coupe and its xDrive AWD counterpart is a 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six producing 335 horsepower. The M850i xDrive Coupe upgrades you to a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 horses, the same power rating as the engine in the M4 Competition xDrive model. An eight-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice.
The BMW 8-Series Coupe has good performance stats, with the 840i Coupe managing 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, while the more powerful M850i xDrive Coupe does it in 3.3 seconds. The M850i xDrive Coupe does 0-100 mph in 7.6 seconds, the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds at 123 mph, and continues on to a governed top speed of 159 mph. It can also pull .98g on the 300-foot skidpad.
2025 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe - $91,700 to $151,500
The BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe is generally similar to the 8-Series Coupe, but unlike the minuscule size difference between the two-door Coupe and Gran Coupe versions of the 4-Series, the 8-Series Gran Coupe provides a nearly eight-inch longer wheelbase for rear passengers and a slightly larger trunk. In BMW's own words, the 8-Series Gran Coupe is "Sized like a sedan, designed like a luxury sports car."
And since this is BMW's top-tier luxury sports car line, the sky is the limit in both luxury and performance. Luxury upgrades include higher-grade leathers, high-end audio systems, and exterior colors in both matte and metallic finishes.
Entry-level power comes from BMW's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six that sends 335 horsepower to either the rears or all four wheels. Upgrades include a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 horses and all-wheel drive (AWD), an Alpina-tuned B8 luxury version with 612 horsepower and AWD, and the top-dog M8 Competition Gran Coupe with 617 horsepower and AWD with rear-drive capability. All engines channel their power through an eight-speed automatic transmission with Sport and Manual Modes.
Performance of the various engines available on the 0-60 mph run goes from a quite decent 4.9 seconds for the inline six Gran Coupe with rear-wheel drive down to an impressive 2.7 seconds in the M8 Gran Coupe. Top speeds range from a governed 129 mph for the inline six to a mind-bending 201 mph for the Alpina B8.