Which Cars Have A BMW B58 Engine Under The Hood?

BMW has a bit of a hit-or-miss reputation when it comes to engines. While the company has created some incredibly reliable BMW models, it's also been responsible for some wallet-draining duds. BMW has been producing turbocharged engines since the 1970s, but the brand truly began taking production turbocharged engines seriously in the mid-2000s. Initial attempts with engines like the N54 and N63 hurt BMW's reputation of reliability for years after their release, but BMW has ironed out most of the major issues with those earlier engines.

These days, BMW creates some of the most reliable turbocharged engines on the planet, with the B58 representing the best the company has to offer. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six was introduced as a crown jewel of BMW's modular engine family in 2015 – a blank-sheet engine series that BMW designed to be as versatile, reliable, efficient, and powerful as possible. Taking advantage of BMW's TwinPower turbo technology — in addition to other performance and efficiency-focused features like double-VANOS variable valve timing, Valvetronic variable valve lift, and high-pressure direct injection— the B58 was the most celebrated and advanced inline-six engine BMW had ever created in 2015.

Versatility truly is the B58's strongest characteristic. It powers performance models, including high-trim F-chassis cars like the 340i and M240i. However, it can also be found under the hoods of some of BMW's largest and heaviest vehicles, like the X3, X4, X5, 7-Series, and even the enormous X7 land yacht. That doesn't even include non-BMW vehicles like the latest generation Toyota Supra, which also features a B58 powerplant.