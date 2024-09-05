2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i Review: Sport Style Can't Overcome The Compromises

The 2024 BMW X2 is in a tough spot. Launching in arguably the most competitive automotive segment there is, luxury compact crossovers, from its inception it's fighting an uphill battle against the likes of Mercedes, Lexus, and even other BMWs. Given that task, you'd expect BMW to try its darnedest to make sure the X2 stuck out and screamed: "Skip the Lexus dealership! Please buy me!"

Judging from the shape alone, BMW certainly designed with an eye to standing out. Like its much larger brothers, the X4 and X6, the X2 is an SUV "coupe," meaning it has a dramatically raked rear roofline for an almost hatchback-like profile. Whether or not you personally like it, the SUV coupe aesthetic has persisted long enough that there is clearly a market for it, so you can't fault BMW for continuing to follow a trend. It's not going to knock you back with chiseled looks like BMW's Z4 roadster, or impart a sinister elite road presence like the BMW X6 that I drove earlier this year, but it's certainly "different" and stands out more than its first-generation predecessor.

Design is subjective, but given that the primary purpose of any BMW is to function as a car — BMW's own tagline, no less, promising "The Ultimate Driving Machine" — it bears asking the question of how the X2 functions as a daily driver. It's a luxury crossover after all and it's aimed squarely at affluent moms, commuters, owners of fancy dogs, and the like.

