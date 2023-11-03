Audi TT Marks US Exit With Unique 'Final' Edition Roadster

Following an eventful 25-year run, Audi is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most iconic sports cars — the Audi TT — with a special edition called the Audi TT Final Edition. To make this special version of the car truly exclusive, it features a long list of equipment that is not available on other variants of the car.

To begin with, the Final Edition variant will be offered in an exclusive Goodwood Green pearl effect color option. Other features and design elements exclusive to the car include Palomino Brown stitching on the upholstery, specially designed floor mats, 10-spoke wheels, and carbon fiber inlays. The car also features a gray convertible top we last saw on the 2019 TT Roadster 20th Anniversary edition.

Powering the Audi TT Final Edition is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The car also gets a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission as well as Quattro all-wheel drive. Audi claims a zero to 60 mph time of just 5.5 seconds.

It was in early 2023 — the year the car turned 25 years old — that Audi announced its intentions to pull the plug on the Audi TT. Fast forward to November 2, 2023, and we now know that only 50 units of these Final Edition Audi TT cars would be made available to U.S. consumers with an MSRP of $67,800.