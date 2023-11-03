Audi TT Marks US Exit With Unique 'Final' Edition Roadster
Following an eventful 25-year run, Audi is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most iconic sports cars — the Audi TT — with a special edition called the Audi TT Final Edition. To make this special version of the car truly exclusive, it features a long list of equipment that is not available on other variants of the car.
To begin with, the Final Edition variant will be offered in an exclusive Goodwood Green pearl effect color option. Other features and design elements exclusive to the car include Palomino Brown stitching on the upholstery, specially designed floor mats, 10-spoke wheels, and carbon fiber inlays. The car also features a gray convertible top we last saw on the 2019 TT Roadster 20th Anniversary edition.
Powering the Audi TT Final Edition is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The car also gets a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission as well as Quattro all-wheel drive. Audi claims a zero to 60 mph time of just 5.5 seconds.
It was in early 2023 — the year the car turned 25 years old — that Audi announced its intentions to pull the plug on the Audi TT. Fast forward to November 2, 2023, and we now know that only 50 units of these Final Edition Audi TT cars would be made available to U.S. consumers with an MSRP of $67,800.
Audi TT and Its Impact on the Automotive World
First introduced as a concept car at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, the first production Audi TT models rolled off the assembly line in 1998. The car was an instant success and quickly became one of Audi's best-selling models. Over the years, the TT has been updated and revised a number of times, but it has always retained its iconic design.
In addition to its commercial success, the Audi TT has also had a significant impact on the automotive world. The TT was one of the first sports cars to feature a modern, minimalist design. The car's interior was also ahead of its time, focusing on clean lines and simplicity. The car will also be remembered for being the first vehicle to introduce features like electronically deployable rear spoilers, Audi virtual cockpit, and OLED taillights.
Most notably, the Audi TT also played a vital role in popularizing the use of all-wheel drive in sports cars. The TT's Quattro all-wheel drive system gave the car excellent traction and handling in all weather conditions.
With the Audi TT Final Edition, Audi is trying to give the car a fitting, well-deserved farewell and has all the hallmarks to become a collector's item. It remains to be seen as to how quickly these 50 units of the final Audi TT's are snapped up by TT fanboys in the U.S. and whether there is any chance of the car making a comeback in the form of an EV.