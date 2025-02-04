Mazda MX-5: What Makes The 35th Anniversary Miata So Special?

Every year at Florida's Daytona International Speedway, 24 hours of racing takes place, with the world's fastest, most powerful machines participating. It's a mecca for car enthusiasts and at the end of all the action, a few people get a really fancy watch. This year Mazda took advantage of the moment as an opportunity to celebrate, too. In fact, the company kicked things off before the checkered flag ever dropped.

Advertisement

What was Mazda celebrating? The 35th anniversary of the Miata MX-5 — one of the best Mazda cars of all time.

Mazda's MX-5 Miata two-door roadster, a recipe for happiness, has been on sale for 3½ decades now, so Mazda took the wraps off a uniquely trimmed version to mark the occasion. Special paint, unique trim pieces, and specialized badging are all part of the package, but production numbers will be very low for this version of the Miata — so getting your hands on one might prove pretty difficult.