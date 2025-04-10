What Makes The Subaru WRX STI Such A Legendary Rally Car?

The Subaru WRX STI was a higher-performance version of the Subaru WRX, available with six-speed manual transmission and full-time all-wheel drive (AWD). It was powered by a turbocharged flat-four engine. The last version of the Subaru WRX STI to come to the U.S. was the VA, a four-door sedan that was sold here from the 2015 through the 2021 model years. Since then, there has been a Subaru WRX model available in the U.S., but not a WRX STI.

There are several factors that make the Subaru WRX STI such a legendary rally car. Some of these can be attributed to the performance capabilities built into the car, while there are others that are about Subaru's determination to put its cars up against the world's best and win in rallying competitions worldwide. The preparation of the Subaru WRX STI rally cars, the performances of the drivers behind the wheels of these WRX STIs, and the commitment of the Subaru/STI team as they pursued victory one race at a time during each WRC rally season added up to a spectacular run of wins and championships, one season after another.

Rallying is an ideal form of competition for Subaru to engage in. Subaru has achieved a significant amount of sales success because the all-wheel drive traction that is an integral part of Subaru's image is reinforced by the marque's rallying successes, many of which are achieved in muddy, snowy, or icy conditions. "Race on Sunday, sell on Monday" works as well for Subaru as it does for NASCAR Cup racers.

