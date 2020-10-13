Travis Pastrana’s Subaru Impreza WRX STI is taking hooliganism to the next level

Subaru has unveiled what the automaker declared as the most outrageous WRX STI ever made. Feast your eyes on Travis Pastrana’s specially concocted version of Subaru’s Impreza WRX STI. Created to star in the next installment of Hoonigan’s Gymkhana video series, this one-off creation is not for the faint of heart, and nor is it favorable if you detest wings, scoops, and wind-routing appendages on a car.

“We’ve never had the opportunity to do this before, to build a car with no restrictions,” said Pastrana. “Engine, suspension, aero – everything is unlimited, clean sheet. It’s crazy fast, easy to control and get sideways, and it’s perfect out of the box in testing.” It also sounds unlike any STI on this side of the planet.

Travis Pastrana’s newest plaything may still resemble an Impreza WRX STI, but it’s far from the stock version you can buy at Subaru dealerships. For starters, the car has a raw carbon-fiber body like a megabuck supercar. It’s hard not to notice the bevy of wings, flaps, and body kits on this car, either, but it’s there to keep the vehicle planted to the ground – critical for a driver with decades of championship experience in rallying, rallycross, supercross, freestyle motocross, NASCAR, and stunt driving for crying out loud.

Indeed, this Scooby focuses on extreme performance, and it’s evident from any angle. It also has a custom-built Boxer engine, which we assume spews out ridiculous amounts of horsepower – although both Pastrana and Subaru have yet to say how much. It also sounds like no other WRX STI with a bespoke flame-spitting hood exit exhaust kit. Talk about wild.

“This STI is unbelievable!” said Pastrana. “Gymkhana is a new challenge for me, but I want to raise the bar, and this is the car to do it.” Completing the crazy go-fast mods are a custom long-stroke suspension system, a race-ready interior, and a nice set of gold wheels.

Truth be told, Subaru should build more of this car. Just saying.