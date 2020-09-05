2021 Subaru Impreza starts at $18,795 and adds features

Subaru has announced the official list price for its 2021 Impreza lineup. The base model Impreza starts at $18,795, representing a price increase of only $100 compared to the 2020 model. As always, the 2021 Impreza line comes standard with all-wheel drive.

All Impreza models fitted with the CVT transmission come standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. For 2021, the Impreza comes in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. The entire line will be in showrooms in October. Starting on the Premium trim, the SI-DRIVE performance management system is included.

That system provides drivers with two selectable drive modes to change the power unit’s character, allowing the driver to customize performance characteristics to match conditions or personal preferences. The vehicle uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder direct-injected Subaru Boxer engine that produces 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

The CVT transmission used on Premium and higher trim levels has a seven-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The vehicle is rated for 36 MPG Highway and can drive 450 miles on a full tank. The base Impreza comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission with the sedan priced at $18,795 and the five-door at $19,295. Adding the CVT automatic increases the base price to $20,095 for the sedan and $20,595 for the five-door.

The Premium starts at $22,195 for the sedan and $22,695 for the five-door. With a five-speed manual, Impreza Sport starts at $22,995 for the five-door with the CVT version starting at $24,095. The 2021 Impreza Limited starts at $25,895 for the sedan version and $26,395 for the five-door version. All prices are plus a $925 destination charge.