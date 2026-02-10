Every Toyota Crown Generation Ranked Worst To Best

In 1911, Japanese businessman Sakichi Toyoda founded the Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd. Following its success, Toyoda funded an automotive development program at his new company, led by his son, Kiichiro. Then, in 1937, a year after Toyota's first car was produced, the Toyota Motor Company was founded, marking the genesis of what would become one of the most successful automakers not only in Japan, but in the world.

Over Toyota's 89-year history, it has produced a broad palette of models from the entry-level Corolla to the legendary Land Cruiser. As with any automaker, there is a hierarchy among Toyota's models, and near the top is the Toyota Crown. The Crown is the brand's long-standing halo car, designed to showcase the best of what Toyota offers. Since its introduction in 1955, it has spanned 16 generations. Here is every Toyota Crown generation ranked from worst to best.