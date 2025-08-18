5 Cars With Optional Built-In Coolers Or Mini-Fridges

While transportation remains their core function, these days many high end cars also pack a ton of totally over-the-top luxury features. Onboard fragrance systems, massaging seats, champagne chillers, premium sound systems, and leather interiors — thanks to technological innovation, these luxuries aren't limited to million-dollar cars, either. With the right car gadget, even normal cars can feel high-end. One such feature is the built-in mini cooler or fridge, which functions just like the one in your home, keeping drinks and snacks chilled.

Portable electric coolers, chillers, or fridges — whatever you want to call them — can be useful for long trips, family outings, or hot summers. They help keep your stuff cool and ready to be served at a moment's notice. While after-market mini coolers are widely available, a few manufacturers still offer them either as an optional upgrade or as a part of higher trims.

It is important to note that mini coolers or fridges are different from the cooled glove boxes. Most cars today come with cooled glove boxes that have an extra AC vent directing chilled air to keep things cool. Since they rely on cabin AC, they don't get very cold. On the other hand, mini coolers have their own independent cooling system, like a true fridge, and can keep things very cool regardless of the cabin temperature.