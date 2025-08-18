5 Cars With Optional Built-In Coolers Or Mini-Fridges
While transportation remains their core function, these days many high end cars also pack a ton of totally over-the-top luxury features. Onboard fragrance systems, massaging seats, champagne chillers, premium sound systems, and leather interiors — thanks to technological innovation, these luxuries aren't limited to million-dollar cars, either. With the right car gadget, even normal cars can feel high-end. One such feature is the built-in mini cooler or fridge, which functions just like the one in your home, keeping drinks and snacks chilled.
Portable electric coolers, chillers, or fridges — whatever you want to call them — can be useful for long trips, family outings, or hot summers. They help keep your stuff cool and ready to be served at a moment's notice. While after-market mini coolers are widely available, a few manufacturers still offer them either as an optional upgrade or as a part of higher trims.
It is important to note that mini coolers or fridges are different from the cooled glove boxes. Most cars today come with cooled glove boxes that have an extra AC vent directing chilled air to keep things cool. Since they rely on cabin AC, they don't get very cold. On the other hand, mini coolers have their own independent cooling system, like a true fridge, and can keep things very cool regardless of the cabin temperature.
2025 Cadillac Escalade
Despite the Escalade's position as one of the most popular and luxurious SUV offerings from Cadillac, it's only intermittently offered a mini-cooler. Notably, the 1999, 2002, 2007, and 2015 models didn't come with one. With the 2021 model ,Cadillac started offering a center console refrigerator with freezer mode, but it was only available with the Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum trims. For the 2024 model, it was a similar situation.
Fast forward to 2025, and the SUV gets several shades of luxury. For higher-end trims, the built-in mini cooler with freezer mode can hold up to six bottles of 710 milliliters each and is well insulated, ensuring that the temperature is maintained efficiently. Temperature can be set between 41 and 23 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius to –5 degrees Celsius). This means that you can maintain a standard fridge temperature at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or go to 23 degrees Fahrenheit to freeze items or keep them frozen.
There is also a 55-inch display screen on the dash that supports Google built-in, meaning you get access to the Play Store, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and much more. The car is filled with so much tech that its hands-free highway assistant system, called "Super Cruise," was one of MotorTrend's Best Tech winners.
2025 Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery
Despite Jaguar's decision to sell the Land Rover to Tata Motors, the brand continues to be a popular luxury SUV seller across the globe. Two of the company's most comfortable, yet off-road-capable SUVs are the Land Rover Defender and Discovery. Though each model serves a different taste, both offer a mix of ruggedness and luxury features — including (in some cases) a mini cooler, or as the brand calls it, a front center console refrigerator compartment.
Land Rover started offering a mini-fridge as standard with the 2006 Discovery, also known as the LR3. For the 2025 Discovery, the front center console refrigerator compartment comes as a standard feature on the Discovery Gemini, Metropolitan Edition, and Tempest trims. For models not offering the mini cooler, it can be added by purchasing the Comfort and Convenience Pack separately.
One of the best off-roaders on the market, the Land Rover Defender sadly doesn't feature a mini cooler or front console refrigerator as a standard accessory for any of the models, including the Defender 90, 110, and 130. However, the fridge can be added by purchasing the Comfort and Convenience pack, which also includes a cabin lighting system with the option of 10 colors.
2025 Mercedes-Maybach SUV
The epitome of luxury from German manufacturer Mercedes is its Maybach SUV, which in 2025 is available as the V8 biturbo gas engine-powered GLS 600, or as an all-electric option, the EQS SUV. The first Maybach SUV, the GLS 600 4MATIC, was showcased at the 2019 Guangzhou International Motor Show and launched in 2020. Since it came with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a luxurious car, all models feature the mini cooler, or as Mercedes calls it, a refrigerated compartment for the rear row.
The four-seater version of the current Maybach GLS-600 comes with a refrigerated compartment, positioned between the two rear seats. It has a capacity of 9.6 liters and also comes with two silver-plated champagne flutes, though they are optional accessories.
The all-electric EQS has a range of almost 380 miles and can go up to 186 miles after just 20 minutes of charging. The company has given special attention to using sustainable materials, including vegetable-tanned leather, trim elements made with sustainable wood, and locally produced reusable and recyclable batteries. But that doesn't cut down on luxury. You still get the best of the best inside and outside of the Maybach EQS. The rear seat row comes with a refrigerator compartment, which is removable. The champagne goblets and holders are also tailor-made to match the luxurious ambience of the interior.
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
One of the longest-running Toyota models, the Land Cruiser has been in production since 1955. Although it wasn't available in the U.S. for a few years, it came back in 2024 and our review of the SUV at the time was truly glowing. That return to the U.S. brought a host of new features, including the console cool box, or the mini cooler feature. Before that, there was no such arrangement inside a Toyota Land Cruiser model.
For the 2025 Land Cruiser, the console cool box is available on the standard Land Cruiser model, though you'll need to get an optional package, called the "Premium Package," if you want it. However, the cooler has much smaller space to keep stuff compared to the non-cooled standard option, so it's a bit of a trade-off.
Alongside the console cool box, in the Premium Package you also get heated and ventilated leather seats for the front. Plus, you get lumbar support, along with driver-seat memory features. The package also includes premium 14-speaker JBL speaker system for an elevated sound experience, a heads-up display, illuminated entry, a power moonroof, and a couple of additional USB-C ports to charge more of your stuff. The console cool box is not available with the Land Cruiser 1958 variant at all.
2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
The first Jeep Wagoneer came out in 1962 and remained one of the best SUVs in its category. It was a 4x4 machine, with lots of comfort and stylish elements, all being powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine. With the introduction of the 1984 model, the Jeep Wagoneer Limited got a name change and was now known as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. However, after being in the business for 30 years, the Wagoneer was discontinued in 1991 because of the hike in oil prices.
The SUV returned in 2022, bringing with it a built-in cooler in the center console of the front row. This feature continued with the 2023 model and subsequent years. In its 2025 incarnation, the Obsidian and Series III models of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer come with a refrigerated and cooled box in its usual position, in the front console between the driver and passenger seats. There is a lot of storage space as well. Just above the cool box, there is a space to charge your phone, and then in the front, you have two cup holders.
With the press of a button, you can cool down your beverages or snacks and have them at your preferred temperature anytime, anywhere. The cooled box is installed with a gasket on the lid, so you don't have to worry about cold leaking out.