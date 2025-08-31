What Is A Double Wishbone Suspension & Why Do So Many Premium Models Use It

There are two main types of vehicle suspensions, dependent and independent suspensions. Solid-axle suspensions are an example of the first, while independent suspensions include double wishbone and MacPherson strut suspensions, named after Earle S. MacPherson. While both are independent suspensions, the two differ in several ways, including the types of cars they're used in.

MacPherson strut suspensions are typically more common on affordable, everyday vehicles. In contrast, a double wishbone suspension is more likely to be found on a performance or luxury vehicle. When it comes to on-road driving performance, wishbone suspensions allow for better handling characteristics compared to MacPherson strut suspensions, which is one of the main reasons why premium models use them.

The double wishbone suspension is named so because of the way the two control arms resemble wishbones. Add two control arms, and you get a double wishbone suspension setup. These two control arms are placed in an upper and lower position with ball joints to help tie everything together.