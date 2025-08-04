What Is The MacPherson Strut Suspension System And Who Invented It?

Perhaps you're on your way to buy a new car, and you may not know it yet, but a suspension is just as important as other key components, such as the engine, powertrain, and braking system. Top mechanic-approved tips for buying a used car almost always include a pointer on how to check worn-out suspension components, wheel bearings, and other parts. If you are eyeing a front-wheel drive vehicle, it's very likely that it is equipped with a MacPherson strut suspension, the most common assembly for FWD cars.

Invented by Earle S. MacPherson, the MacPherson strut suspension is a type of independent suspension design that combines the shock absorber and coil spring into a single unit. Theoretically, the system is engineered to ensure stability and comfort during driving by supporting the vehicle's weight, absorbing road shocks, and helping maintain tire contact with the road.

Compared to other types, such as pushrod suspension, MacPherson has fewer components, but each plays an important role in the assembly's performance. The coil spring absorbs road impacts, while the shock absorber or damper controls the movement of the spring. Meanwhile, a strut housing provides structural support, as its top part directly connects to the vehicle's body, while its bottom is attached to the steering knuckle.

While there may be variations, the simplicity of the MacPherson's basic design translates to space efficiency, allowing for more room in the engine bay. This is why it's the go-to choice for car manufacturers producing compact, front-wheel-drive and unibody vehicles.