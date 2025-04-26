Chevrolet's Air Ride Adaptive Suspension Explained: What Is It & Does It Have Any Disadvantages?

Launched on the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe for the 2021 model year, Chevrolet's Air Ride Adaptive Suspension is one of several recently introduced features intended to make the full-size SUVs more capable both on and off the road. It's only offered on certain trim levels, with the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban offering the system in RST, Z71, and High Country trims. The system enables the car to adjust its ride height automatically to adapt to different driving environments, prioritizing either efficiency or ground clearance. For example, when the vehicle detects that it is on the highway, it can automatically lower the ride height to increase its aerodynamic efficiency.

Advertisement

It will also lower the ride height if it detects what Chevrolet calls "aggressive driving," like hard acceleration or cornering, in order to improve the car's handling. Enabling the "Easy Exit" feature in the vehicle's Settings menu will also drop the car's ride height when the parking brake is enabled, to make getting out of the vehicle less of a challenge for younger or less mobile passengers.

When the car is set to off-road oriented modes, such as Terrain mode, the system increases the ride height to clear obstacles and rougher ground. With the higher ground clearance setting enabled, the Easy Exit feature automatically disables. Easy Exit also isn't available when the car is in Tow/Haul mode, since the ride height is locked to its default position in this mode.

Advertisement