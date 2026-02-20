8 Of The Best Kia SUVs, According To JD Power

Kia, the Korean car company that was once a footnote in the U.S., has now pulled off one of the most epic comebacks of all time. From being a brand that was the butt of jokes (think of the "Kia Boyz" trend from a few years ago), today, Kia is a genuine contender alongside brands like Hyundai and Mazda. It's a big step up from where it used to be, as 20 years ago Kias were cars for people who couldn't afford anything better, depreciated like falling boulders, and broke down with depressing regularity. Since then, the brand has invested heavily in genuinely improving itself, which has resulted in a modern lineup that can compete with other heavyweight brands from Asia.

The new Kia design language is loved by the car community, the prices are fairly reasonable, and the cars are now a lot more reliable than before. Additionally, though Kia is a major car brand that depreciates heavily (which is something that is true of all value-focused car brands), it now does so in line with the rest of the market. As of early 2026, Kia offers several vehicles in the U.S., which includes hybrid versions of existing nameplates; of these, three are sedans, and the rest are crossovers, SUVs, or MPVs. That trend follows the overarching theme of SUVs being more popular than ever before in the U.S., but which of Kia's SUVs are actually good? Well, according to J.D. Power, the industry's trusted review source, these are the eight.