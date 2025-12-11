16 New Car Models That Still Use Physical Buttons And Knobs Instead Of Screens

Initially, touchscreens were a way to make navigation and media easier for the driver, but over time; manufacturers have begun to use screens to control other functions. The justification from the manufacturers has always been something along the lines of better aesthetics, easier manufacturing, and smoother software updates. In real life, though, it's something that can cause you to take your eyes off the road, scrolling through menus, and then pressing the wrong part of the screen because the car is moving at highway speeds.

Luckily, though, there are still several marques that still use physical push buttons and knobs for the majority of their controls. As a bonus, none of these compromise on the screen aspect of a car — eliminating a screen would be commercial suicide — because all cars on this list have both a touchscreen infotainment as well as buttons. Readers are requested to bear in mind that the number of buttons varies by trim, so we've used the base trims where possible. Additionally, we exclude expected functions like the windows, hazard lights, and indicator stalks.