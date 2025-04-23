Toyota Land Cruiser 1958: How Does It Compare To The Standard Trim Model?

The Land Cruiser 1958 is the base trim level for the rough-and-tumble Toyota off-roader. It has an MSRP of $58,150 (including $1,450 destination fee) compared to the "standard" Land Cruiser model, which checks in at $62,920. So, what do you get for that extra money? Or, more accurately, what is the 1958 model missing that the standard Land Cruiser gets?

Advertisement

In the Land Cruiser 1958, things are a bit bare bones, but that's how some owners might prefer their off-roaders: the less tech, the better. After all, the 1958 is a trim level meant to pay homage to the past; 1958 was the year that the Land Cruiser was introduced to the United States, and SUVs back then were definitely less luxurious. On the outside, the 1958 has circular headlights instead of the rectangular ones that come with the upper trim. Fog lights are standard, but not the upgraded Rigid units. The rear tailgate is opened physically, rather than by a power-operated mechanism.

The 1958 model also gets unique 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/70R18 tires, while the standard Land Cruiser gets different wheels and wider 265/70/R18 tires. Roof rails and all-weather floor mats are standard on the upper trim level but are unavailable on the 1958. Color schemes are pretty limited, too. The 1958 can only be had in Black, Ice Cap (white), or Meteor Shower (silver) for 2025, while the standard Land Cruiser gets eight different exterior colors to choose from.

Advertisement