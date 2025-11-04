The Toyota RAV4 Is The World's Best-Selling Car - Could The Hybrid Shakeup Change That?

Toyota launched the first-generation RAV4 back in the mid-1990s. It combined the go-anywhere usefulness of an off-roader with the creature comforts and approachable nature of a typical commuter car, effectively creating the compact SUV segment. Folks loved the higher ride height and genuine off-road capability, but at the same time, people also really admired the fact these benefits didn't come at the expense of on-road comfort and compact proportions.

Fast forward to today, and Toyota's fifth-gen RAV4 is more popular than ever before. In fact, the RAV4 managed to strip the beloved F-150 of its bestseller title for the first time in 2024. In that year, 460,915 units of the truck sold, but thanks to a 9% increase in sales over 2023's numbers, Toyota managed to shift 475,193 RAV4 models, ending the F-150's 42-year run as America's best-selling vehicle.

However, the all-new 2026 RAV4 is on the horizon now, and it's got some pretty big shoes to fill. Instead of keeping things simple and just refreshing the RAV4, Toyota has decided to make some pretty key changes to the RAV4's basic recipe, such as removing the option of a gas-only model altogether. Is such an approach likely to damage the sales success and overall appeal of the next-gen RAV4, or can the model succeed without the need of a gas-only variant at all in the lineup?

Having worked in both new and used car sales for some years, I've seen automakers both succeed and fail when it comes to replacing popular model lines. Judging by what we know about the new RAV4, and the model it replaces, it sure looks like going the hybrid-only route is at the very least a small gamble for Toyota, but there's certainly evidence to suggest it could pay off in the long run too.