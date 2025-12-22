This Car Brand Has Dethroned Subaru As Consumer Reports' Most Reliable

All three of Consumer Reports' most reliable car brands saw recalls in 2025, proving that no vehicle is perfect. However, Consumer Reports has certain criteria it uses to calculate the reliability scores for its study. For 2025, Consumer Reports collected data from owners covering 380,000 vehicles from the 2000 to 2025 model years, along with a few 2026 models. The experts on Consumer Reports' panel then studied the data, weighing the severity of the reported issues according to how significantly they impact the owner's finances and safety. Vehicles with such issues received a lower score than those with more minor issues like faulty interior trim. The collected data from drivers is then combined with Consumer Reports' own track testing as well as crash-test data, listed safety features, and owner satisfaction surveys.

It's worth noting that Consumer Reports' experience shows that newer models are often more trouble since carmakers haven't ironed out all the issues quite yet. "Even the second-year examples of a new model can have issues," Consumer Reports warned. "When a car has a low score in its first year, it sometimes takes its automaker more time to address the problems. For example, both the gasoline and PHEV versions of the Mazda CX-70 and CX-90 remain unreliable in their second year, as do the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Colorado, and the GMC Canyon." You may be better off buying a used car, although there are still things to watch out for.